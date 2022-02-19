National

Nitish had dinner with election strategist PK, know what Bihar CM said on the meeting

10 seconds ago
On the speculation going on in the midst of the meeting with Prashant Kishor, Nitish Kumar said whether I have a relationship with him from today?

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar held a meeting with election strategist Prashant Kishor amid reports of a tussle with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. At present, the talk of PK at Bihar CM’s dinner has become a topic of discussion in the political corridors. Speculations are rife that Kishor may return to JDU. Relationship with Mamta is on the verge of breaking. So they don’t have much choice either.

However, Nitish Kumar has rubbished the speculations going on amid the meeting with Prashant Kishor. When the CM was asked about the meeting, he said whether I have a relationship with Prashant Kishor from today? There is no specific reason behind this meeting. On the other hand, according to the report of NDTV, Prashant Kishor said that when Nitish Kumar had corona, he had talked to him to know his condition. In the conversation, Nitish expressed his desire to meet him. It should not have any political meaning.

The special thing is that this meeting is taking place when differences have come to the fore between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Prashant Kishor. Prashant Kishor is currently politically vacant. His attempt to join the Congress did not materialise. Since then, he has been seen continuously criticizing the Gandhi family.

Prashant Kishor was expelled from JDU by Nitish Kumar in 2020. Nitish had sacked the election strategist from JDU over his stand on CAA. There was a huge protest in the country only after the Citizenship Amendment Act came. The law has been termed as discriminatory against Muslims by critics. At that time PK was the Vice President of JDU. His coin used to run in the party.

Keep in mind that when Prashant Kishor was expelled from JDU, at that time he had said that Nitish always treated him like his son. He was like a father to them. Whatever decision he took, he agreed with him.


