nitish kumar janata darbar: Nitish Kumar came to the public court to get a gun license

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar often has to face strange complaints in the Janata Darbar. On Monday, the Chief Minister had to face one such complainant. A young man who reached the Janata Darbar complained to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he was not getting a gun license. The youth complained to the CM that he has been touring the district headquarters since 2015 but he does not get a gun license. The youth alleged that the local DM deliberately did not license his gun.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was very angry when he heard the complaint of a youth who did not get a gun license. Chief Minister Nitish said take it to the Home Department. Came here instead of applying to the DM for a gun license. Is a gun license available here?

Allegation of sexual harassment against STF DSP

At the Janata Darbar, a girl from Samastipur has leveled serious allegations against the STF DSP. The girl complained to CM Nitish that STF DSP Aman Kumar sexually abused her. The complaint also said that DSPs also speak dirty on the phone. It is alleged that when the girl reached the police station with a complaint from the DSP, she refused to register a crime there. The victim requested the Chief Minister to file a case against the DSP in the matter.

Chief Minister Nitish asked to send the case to the DGP. The girl said she had already lodged a complaint with the DGP, but no action was taken. On this, the Chief Minister sent the girl to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. In this case, the DGP says, today’s girls are consciously working to create boys.

Accused of killing JDU MLA

The woman, who reached the Janata Darbar from Valmiki Nagar, alleged that JDU MLA Rinku Singh had killed her husband. The complaint filed with the chief minister said that Rinku Singh had killed her husband in February this year. The woman told the chief minister that JDU MLA Rinku Singh was the accused in the case, but police had not taken any action so far. After hearing the complaint, the Chief Minister sent the victim to the DGP.

Complaint of women chief to the Chief Minister

Reaching the public court, a woman chief complained to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the police were protecting her husband’s killer. The woman chief told the chief minister that her husband had been murdered. The local police station is protecting the accused. The accused were granted bail 17 days after their arrest. The accused is making threats after his release from jail. Chief Minister Nitish referred the matter to the DGP.

On the first Monday of September, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hearing complaints from the Home Department, Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Excise and Registration Department, Monitoring, Mining Geology and General Administration. Most of the cases are coming from land and police.