Nitish Kumar on caste census: Will there be caste in Bihar Nitish Kumar’s big statement will be decided after all party meeting

The confusion over the caste census in Bihar does not seem to be stopping. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has commented on the issue. The decision will be taken after sitting with the leaders of all parties, he said. The Chief Minister said that if a caste census is to be conducted in the state, all will come together and be taken together with their consent. This is because the caste should be counted properly.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said this after the Janata Darbar on Monday. He also said that if the caste census had been conducted, a good report would have come out. Each caste has sub-castes … Census can be done by alerting and training the people. He said that if there was a caste census in Bihar, it would be done only after the vote of all the people.

Political turmoil in Bihar does not stop with the ethnic census

Earlier, after a recent meeting of the Chief Minister on Naxalism in Delhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the Center should reconsider the caste census. He had said at the time that the caste-wise census was in the interest of the country and the issue was raised by representatives of 13 political parties in Bihar. An all-party resolution was also passed by the Bihar Legislature and sent to the Central Government regarding the caste census.

Tejaswi has written a letter to the leaders of 33 parties in the country on the issue.

On the other hand, on the issue of caste-wise census, Bihar Opposition Leader Tejaswi Yadav has also written letters to the leaders of 33 parties in the country. They have tried to make it a national issue. RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav says the caste census is a matter of national interest and the country as a whole. With the help of the caste census, the real population and caste statistics will be in front of the country and then everyone will be able to develop on that basis. However, after Tejaswi’s letter, the question arose as to whether the opposition would come together against the Modi government at the Center over the ethnic census.