Nitish Kumar said – drinking alcohol causes AIDS, Tejashwi’s counterattack – this is ridiculous, alcohol was found even in the assembly

Regarding the ban on liquor, CM Nitish Kumar had earlier said that those who face difficulty in coming to Bihar due to non-availability of liquor, they do not need to come to the state.

In Bihar, the political atmosphere has been heated by the Nitish government regarding the prohibition law. On one hand, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is undertaking a “Samaj Reform Abhiyan” at the state level to bring public awareness about the prohibition law. So on the other hand, the opposition is attacking on his statements.

Let us inform that in a rally during the social reform campaign, Nitish Kumar said that drinking alcohol causes 200 diseases. Listing the names of diseases, he said that it causes cancer, hepatitis, tuberculosis and heart diseases as well as AIDS. His statement has been termed as ridiculous by the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

“Nitish’s statement is ridiculous”: On Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav, who returned to Patna after celebrating Christmas with his wife Rajshree Yadav (Rachel), criticized the liquor prohibition policy, saying that Nitish Kumar would have reformed his government first and then talked further. He said that the knowledge given by the Chief Minister is ridiculous. You can understand how they are surrounded on all sides. Because of this, he is giving the opposite statement.

‘First reform the government’: Tejashwi Yadav said that it is the responsibility of the police department to stop the liquor. This department is with Nitish Kumar. Liquor bottles found in Bihar assembly. At the same time, on CM’s social reform campaign, he said that first he would have reformed the government.

Apart from Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party has also attacked Nitish Kumar. Party spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said that the way the CM has now started attacking the media, it seems that he has lost his mental balance.

CJI’s remarks: Let us inform that Chief Justice of Supreme Court CJI NV Ramana has also commented regarding the prohibition of liquor in Bihar. He called it a short-sighted decision. He has said that due to this law, the burden on the court has increased. On Sunday, December 26, the CJI had said that after the prohibition law in Bihar, the situation is such that the bail petition comes up for hearing every one year in the Patna High Court.