Nitish Kumar’s advice to BJP – control loudmouth leaders reminded Maharashtra Shivsena – Nitish Kumar’s advice to BJP

On the other hand, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “BJP is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh. The people of the state are tired of the BJP’s propaganda. They are talking only about riots, religion and temple… Also Nitish Kumar can go to any extent to remain on the chair of Bihar Chief Minister.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on ally BJP, asking it to rein in rhetoric leaders whose “arrogance” forced them to part ways with an old ally like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The party expressed strong displeasure over BJP MP from Sasaram Chhedi Paswan’s statement that JD leader Nitish Kumar may actually join hands with most wanted Mumbai underworld don and 1993 serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim for power.

JD(U) national secretary Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Will Chhedi Paswan remember Mehbooba Mufti, whose party his party used to be a staunch Khilafat, but the lust for power prompted him to share power with her in J&K ” The PDP-BJP alliance formed the last government in Jammu and Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370, after which the state was reorganized into two union territories.

Prasad also reminded Chhedi Paswan of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, who was expelled from the then BJP government in the western state after his alleged links with Dawood were exposed.

Paswan along with Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal has been repeatedly attacking the Janata Dal (U) and calling Nitish Kumar’s support to this term “wrong”. He instead supported the formula and power-sharing formula of making the BJP his CM in half the time of his five-year term.

The JD(U) national secretary said Jaiswal is “incapable of taking any action” against leaders like Paswan, but continues to poke holes in the things that the chief minister and our party have done.

Prasad said, “Jaiswal has been questioning the benefits of liquor ban (prohibition), which has transformed the villages of Bihar. His party should tell us about the benefits, if any, of note ban, which killed many people waiting for their turn in endless queues outside banks and ATMs.”

