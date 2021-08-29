Nitish Kumar’s PM Literature: Bihar News: Is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar planning to become PM himself behind the scenes?

Highlights In front of the Chief Minister, the workers made a proclamation like ‘How is the Prime Minister of the country like Nitish Kumar’

Third front voice and PM Sahitya Nitish

Activists of all political parties consider their supreme leader as Prime Minister: Sahitya

People have not given up the Chief Minister’s qualifications, now they have gone to become the Prime Minister: RJD

Patna

The workers called him PM material in front of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday during a two-day National Council meeting of the JDU. However, Nitish Kumar has made it clear that he has no interest in these things, or any interest. He’s just doing his job. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that there was no such aspiration.

Nitish is trying to make the JDU a national party

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United now wants to expand its party across the country. The JDU is trying to get out of Bihar and strengthen its position across the country. Under this, the JDU had contested Assembly elections in Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. However, apart from these states, the JDU’s performance in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was also extremely poor. Now, Janata Dal United is preparing to contest the Assembly elections in Manipur alone and in five states in 2022 by forming an alliance with Uttar Pradesh. The JDU’s focus is on increasing the number of its MLAs in smaller states.

A registered political party is recognized at the national level only when the three different states of the country have at least 2 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats, including MPs. In addition, a registered party must win at least 6 per cent of the vote and at least 4 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in four different states. Or any party recognized as a state-level party in at least four states or more. Such parties have been recognized at the national level by the Election Commission.

Recently, under the chairmanship of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, leaders of 18 opposition parties met to strengthen the opposition unity against the Narendra Modi government at the Center. Prior to the meeting, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had also welcomed the formation of a third front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Here, JDU Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a PM material and heated up the politics of Bihar and the country. Note that all the opposition parties, including the Congress, have started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, is Nitish Kumar being declared PM material under any scheme? Experts are of the view that looking at future politics, the JDU is saying that Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to be the Prime Minister.

Bihar’s politics: Nitish Kumar shakes hands on PM’s eligibility, says:

For the first time in Bihar, Nitish has played the role of BJP’s younger brother.

The BJP-JD (U) government has been in power in Bihar since 2005 under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. In the 2005 Assembly elections and the 2010 elections, the JDU was in the role of big brother, winning more seats than the BJP. However, in 2015, Nitish Kumar contested with Lalu Yadav’s party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and became the number two party in Bihar. In 2015, RJD got 80 seats and JDU 71 seats. But Nitish Kumar’s alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav broke down within 2 years and the JDU came to power again by forming an alliance with the BJP.

But the JDU, which won only 43 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections, became the third party in Bihar. Despite being Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP is now in the role of big brother with 74 seats. So does JDU want to give any message to BJP by calling Nitish Kumar PM material? Behind the scenes, Nitish Kumar is sending a message to the BJP from his leaders and activists not to take it lightly.

Bihar News: JD (U) president Lalan Singh says if BJP does not form an alliance, it will contest UP elections alone

Nitish Kumar is 70 years old

Whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was born on March 1, 1951, will be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, remains to be seen. Experts believe that the JDU, which differs from the BJP in terms of caste census and population law, is trying to put pressure on the BJP to express its views on these issues. Nitish Kumar, who left the BJP and rejoined the NDM in 2017, had said before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that no one could defeat Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls. Even then, some JDU leaders had called Nitish Kumar PM material. Now, before 2024, Nitish Kumar is once again being referred to as PM material. However, even this time, Nitish Kumar has made it clear that he has no such aspirations and he has no interest or interest in it.

Nikhil Anand, Bihar spokesperson, National General Secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, said the meeting of the JDU National Working Committee and the political resolution was a meeting of the JDU and passing any political resolution was an internal matter of any party. All political parties continue to express ambitions about their leaders. This is nothing new for any political party.

People have not left the Chief Minister right, they have gone to become the Prime Minister: RJD

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has expressed outrage after it sent a proposal for PM literature to Nitish Kumar at a meeting of the JDU National Council. RJD leader and spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that people did not leave Nitish Kumar fit to become the Chief Minister by making JDU the third party and now he is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. Mrityunjay Tiwari said that in fact Nitish Kumar sees a threat to his chair.

