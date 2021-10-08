Nitish Rana’s fierce look in Dubai, caused huge damage to the expensive camera. Hindi News

New Delhi: In the 49th match of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana got a look. He not only played an important role in his team’s 6-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad with his brilliant batting, but also caused a lot of damage to the camera with his powerful shot.

Nitish Rana broke the lens of the camera

During the innings of Kolkata Knight Riders, when Jason Holder bowled the fourth ball of the 18th over, Nitish Rana made the ball cross the boundary for 4 runs. The cameras installed near the ball rope and its lens were shattered. Fielder Rashid Khan was seen checking the lens of the camera.

‘Rana sahib will compensate for the loss’

The cricket fans were quite impressed by this terrific shot of Nitish Rana. People have praised Nitish fiercely. One person wrote, ‘Huge loss of Star Sports people, Rana Saheb will compensate.’ Let’s take a look at some selected tweets.

Nitish Rana’s boundary broke the camera’s glass. pic.twitter.com/3QWEeJHCgL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2021

Star Sports Walo Ka Bhari Nuksaan — Shantanu (@_shantanu_RG) October 3, 2021

Rana Sahab se bharpahi karenge — JASHMEET (@Panda99Jashmeet) October 3, 2021

Nitish Rana killed a camera pic.twitter.com/GpQJCjJpwI — Dr. Matt Swift (@MSwift94) October 3, 2021

Nitish played an important innings

Nitish Rana scored 25 runs in 33 balls at a strike rate of 75.75. He hit 3 fours during this innings. Jason Holder got him caught out by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

