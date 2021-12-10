Nivedya Sankar Wiki, Age, Tik Tok, Wiki, Height, Biography, Boyfriend, Bio



Popular social media star Nivedya Sankar (Nivedya R Sankar) was born on 9 November 2005 in Neyyattinkara, Kerala, India. Nivedya Sankar age 15 years as of August 2021. She belongs to a Hindu family. She completed her tenth study from Vishwa Barathy High School, Neyyattinkara, Kerala. Her mother’s name is Remya Sankar and her father’s name does not reveal yet. Nivedya R Sankar earns around Rs 50-80 Lakhs a year from social media and sponsorships. Although she was upset after Tiktak was shut down in India.

Nivedya R Sankar is one of the most famous Indian social media stars. Nivedya Sankar is well known on Instagram & TikTok for her dance moves, short video reels, and clips. Nivedya’s first album song ‘Ormayil Oru Ponnona Naal‘ release on 21 Aug 2021. She has also huge fan followers on MX Takatak, YouTube, Facebook. She has more than 1.5M followers on Instagram. Nivedya Sankar has more than 2.4M fans on TikTok and over 42M million hearts on it as of August 2021. She is one of the top Malayalam Tik Tok video creators. Nivedya Sankar loves acting, dancing, traveling, blogging, Singing etc.

Personal Info Details Name Nivedya R Sankar Age 15 Years (as of August 2021) Date of Birth 9 November 2005 Profession Instagram Star, Social Media Influencer, Tik Tok Star Net Worth Rs 50-80 Lakhs Career Start and End 2019 to Present Family Mother Name: Remya Sankar

Father Name: Sankar

Cousin Sister Name: Gauri Gadhuzz

Cousin Brother Name: Jagan Vishnu Nickname Nivedya Sankar

Nivyy

Personal Info Details Name Nivedya R Sankar Age 15 Years (as of August 2021) Date of Birth 9 November 2005 Profession Instagram Star, Social Media Influencer, Tik Tok Star Net Worth Rs 50-80 Lakhs Career Start and End 2019 to Present Family Mother Name: Remya Sankar Father Name: Sankar Cousin Sister Name: Gauri Gadhuzz Cousin Brother Name: Jagan Vishnu Nickname Nivedya Sankar, Nivyy, Nivedya Nivyy Hometown Neyyattinkara, Kerala, India Height 5 ft 0 in Weight 106 lbs (48 kg) Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Ethnicity Indian Religion Hindu Nationality Indian Hobbies Dancing, Travelling, Shopping, Reading Instagram @nivedyanivyy_official (1.5M Followers) Tik Tok @nivedyarsankar3? (2.4M Followers) YouTube @NivedyaGadha Official (62K Subscribers)

Who is Nivedya R Sankar? and Career

Nivedya Sankar has been very interested in dancing and acting since childhood. She started her acting career with TikTok, and then Instagram. She uploaded her first post on Instagram on 2019. In the beginning, Nivyy’s video views were very less but still, she kept uploading videos on Instagram. And within a few months, her video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. Within the first three months, she had 100k fan followers. And there too she became very popular in a few months. She currently has 1.5M followers on Instagram as of August 2021.

Nivedya Sankar Salary, Net Worth

Nivedya Sankar earns money from various sources such as Instagram Paid Sponsorship. Nivedya Sankar did no share her salary details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately Rs 50-80 Lakhs Rupees annually.

Nivedya Sankar Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube

Nivedya R Sankar has huge fan followers on Instagram (1.5M Followers), TikTok (2.4M Followers), Facebook, MX TakaTaak (15k Followers), Twitter, Youtube Channel (62K Subscribers as of August 2021). Every day she shares photos, personal lifestyle, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and short reel videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Nivedya Sankar through social media profile private message. Her Email ID: [email protected], But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Nivedya Sankar Family

Nivedya Sankar’s father’s Name does not reveal yet and her mother’s name Remya Sankar she is a homemaker. Her Cousin Sister Name is Gauri Gadhuzz and Cousin Brother Name is Jagan Vishnu.

