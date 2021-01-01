Niya Sharma Dance: Niya Sharma Dance Video: Niya Sharma’s Dance Video is very popular among her fans.

TV actress Niya Sharma’s new song ‘Do Ghanto Mujhe Bhi Pila De’ was released recently. People love this song. Meanwhile, Niya Sharma, who is active on social media, shared a video. In it, she is dancing to her song ‘Do Ghunt Mujhe Bhi Pila De’ (Niya Sharma dance video).

Niya Sharma shared a video of herself on her Instagram account on Sunday. In this video you can see that the song ‘Do Ghunt Mujhe Bhi Pila De’ is playing on TV and Niya Sharma is dancing to this song. Looking at the video of the actress, it seems that it was shot in a restaurant. Fans love his dance and are commenting strongly.





It is worth noting that Niya Sharma’s song ‘Do Ghunt Mujhe Bhi Pila De’ was released on September 6. The song has been viewed more than 7 million times so far. Presented by Saregama Music, the song is sung by Shruti Rane. Please note that the original lyrics of this song were written by Anand Bakshi.

Speaking of Nia’s recent work, she stunned the audience with her human portrayal in One Thousand Me Meri Behna Hai. After this, Niya appeared in ‘Jamai Raja’. Niya Sharma was also involved in the 2017 and 2020 Fear Factor Dangers K Khiladi. She was the winner of the show in 2020.