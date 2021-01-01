Niya Sharma Dance: Niya Sharma Dance Video: Niya Sharma’s Dance Video is very popular among her fans.
It is worth noting that Niya Sharma’s song ‘Do Ghunt Mujhe Bhi Pila De’ was released on September 6. The song has been viewed more than 7 million times so far. Presented by Saregama Music, the song is sung by Shruti Rane. Please note that the original lyrics of this song were written by Anand Bakshi.
Speaking of Nia’s recent work, she stunned the audience with her human portrayal in One Thousand Me Meri Behna Hai. After this, Niya appeared in ‘Jamai Raja’. Niya Sharma was also involved in the 2017 and 2020 Fear Factor Dangers K Khiladi. She was the winner of the show in 2020.
Niya Sharma
