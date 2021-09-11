Niya Sharma questions after Siddharth Shukla’s death

Actress Niya Sharma lost a lot of work during the Corona epidemic. But he never complained about it. She lived in the hope that one day everything would be fine. But the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death came as a big shock to Niya Sharma. Nia did not know Siddharth personally, but the news of his sudden death left the actress shocked.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Niya Sharma said that after the death of Siddharth Shukla, all her wealth and fame seemed to be in vain. It was as if the world had ended.



Read: Pratik Sahajpal in shock after hearing the news of Siddharth Shukla, wrote an emotional post for his ‘role model’



‘Who are we running after? What does fame mean? ‘

Niya Sharma said that she had gone to a reality show (Bigg Boss OTT) for one day. When she came out, she was excited thinking that her tenure in the show is amazing, but then she got the news of Siddharth Shukla. Nia started crying. She said, ‘I was shocked. I cried for 20 minutes straight. The world felt over. I don’t know what it was about. Who are we running after? What is fame? My mind was torn by such questions. It was not easy to accept. ‘

Read: ‘I miss Siddharth, he wants me to understand’, Shahnaz’s video makes fans cry

‘Two seconds of publicity on someone’s death is wrong’

Niya Sharma was shocked when people started reacting after the death of Siddharth Shukla. Nia Sharma is of the opinion that she did not need it at all. He said, ‘Let the loved ones of the deceased mourn in peace. Don’t try to get two seconds of publicity on someone’s death. I’m talking about how someone’s death is covered in the media. What must have happened to his family. ‘



‘If Siddhartha was not famous, would people have cared so much?

Nia further said, ‘I think if he wasn’t a famous actor, would people care? Will they still talk about his death? It is unfortunate that the whole world, the media and the people around us are moving forward like this. Siddharth Shukla was a huge star. He ruled the hearts of millions and gained much fame. Everyone shouted for him. Everyone wanted to cover them, but in this case things went awry. Many insensitive comments were made that could have been avoided. We must change ourselves and become better.

READ Also Ishi Shi Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Raj Kapoor: Ishi Shi Kapoor Birthday: 'I am your father, not secretary', when Raj Shi Kapoor was advised by his father Raj Kapoor Karanveer Bohra had reached Siddharth Shukla’s house in a buggy, the photographer said, poor, the actor gave the right answer

Nia said – It is important to be alive today, work will come

Niya Sharma also said that during the Corona epidemic, she lost a lot of projects and work, but she has learned to value what she has. That’s why he never complained about lost things or work. She said, ‘We need to be alive today. I can’t cry when I lose a project. By the grace of God, more work will come. Everyone I know has lost a loved one. But what else can you do but live this bitter truth and sorrow in your heart? The person has to move on.