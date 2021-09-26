Niya Sharma was in Kangana Ranaut’s office: Niya Sharma was in Kangana Ranaut’s office for a meeting She also called the conversation stupid

Niya Sharma has a distinct identity in the television industry today. Nia is so cool with her glamorous style that she has the power to beat many Bollywood actresses. Why didn’t she go to the office of Bollywood movies till now and tell her bad experience in Kangana Ranaut’s office, Nian said.

Niya Sharma said in an interview to radio host Siddharth Kan that she has never been to a Bollywood office. Nia said- he made so much money in his business that he didn’t even think about it. Nia said, ‘I am living my dream life.’



Nia said that whatever she has done, she has done it herself, it is not on the list of stars born in a big family of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor and him. He said, ‘I never tried for Bollywood because I didn’t have the time. I was always busy with my work. And the first thing was that I go and they say you’re from TV. I don’t want to hear this. That’s what everyone says. ‘

Siddharth asked if any major director-producer had ever told him that. At this, Niya remembered the incident of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’. Nia said, ‘There was a meeting for Manikarnika in which the role was also very small and for her it was a completely silly conversation. After that I never went again. That conversation was of no use, it was a waste of time. Said- You look so hot. I said- seriously? ‘