Niya Sharma was in Kangana Ranaut’s office: Niya Sharma was in Kangana Ranaut’s office for a meeting She also called the conversation stupid
Nia said that whatever she has done, she has done it herself, it is not on the list of stars born in a big family of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor and him. He said, ‘I never tried for Bollywood because I didn’t have the time. I was always busy with my work. And the first thing was that I go and they say you’re from TV. I don’t want to hear this. That’s what everyone says. ‘
Siddharth asked if any major director-producer had ever told him that. At this, Niya remembered the incident of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’. Nia said, ‘There was a meeting for Manikarnika in which the role was also very small and for her it was a completely silly conversation. After that I never went again. That conversation was of no use, it was a waste of time. Said- You look so hot. I said- seriously? ‘
#Niya #Sharma #Kangana #Ranauts #office #Niya #Sharma #Kangana #Ranauts #office #meeting #called #conversation #stupid
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.