Niyati Fatnani To Play Shape-Shifting Adinaagin In Ekta Kapoor





Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s widespread supernatural every day cleaning soap Naagin is all set to make a comeback on the tv screens quickly with its season 6. Now, as per the newest Koimoi report, the casting course of for the upcoming season is underway. It additionally acknowledged that auditions are being performed behind the curtains and the workforce has provide you with an incredible forged. If experiences are to be believed, Nazar fame Niyati Fatnani, who essayed the position of Piya, has made the reduce and is prone to be seen because the lead actor within the widespread franchise. Additionally Learn – Ekta Kapoor Shares An Ode To Bade Acche Lagte Hai That Celebrates ‘Mature Love’ | WATCH

In Nazar, Niyati performed the position of Piya who had particular powers as she was a blessed godchild. She has additionally portrayed the position of Naagin within the Gul Khan’s present. The present additionally starred Harsh Rajput and Monalisa. Additionally Learn – Damaged However Stunning 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Kabir Singh’ Avatar Guidelines Hearts Once more

Final yr, Naagin 5 made a smashing comeback on Indian tv with Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra acing the primary few episodes of the season. After a few episodes, the present was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Followers beloved the chemistry of Surbhi and Sharad. The present was adopted up by Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee within the lead roles. Additionally Learn – Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Kasautii Zindagii Kay Going Off-Air Due to His Exit, Says ‘Apologised to Ekta’

In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai created a buzz with their respective roles. Surbhi Jyoti starred in Naagin 3 within the position of Bela, a shape-shifting snake aka naagin. It ran for seven months and in addition featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles. The primary season of the present premiered within the yr 2015 with Mouni Roy within the lead.