NJ blizzard warning: Coastal communities prepare for nor’easter’s worst



NEW JERSEY — New Jersey’s coastal communities are preparing for the worst, as a powerful nor’easter takes aim at the Tri-State area.

Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for these areas along the Jersey shore: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic County; Coastal Ocean County; Eastern Monmouth County; Ocean County; Southeastern Burlington County; and Western Monmouth County.

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

Other parts of the state are now under a winter storm warning, including Passaic, Bergen, Union, Hudson, Hunterdon and Morris counties.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has scheduled a storm preparations briefing for 11:30 a.m.

Across the Garden State, NJDOT was getting ready for the storm.

“It’ll be well over 2,000 pieces of equipment and well over 3,000 individuals who’ll be out working across all of the highways,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

A Blizzard Warning does not reference the amount of snow, though the Jersey shore is expected to see a huge amount.

The Blizzard Warning is issued for three or more hours of:

– Gusts 35mph or greater

– Falling or blowing snow

– Visibility less than a 1/4 mile

