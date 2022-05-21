NJ Cop Caught Trying to Cover Up Crash With Fake Hit-and-Run Report: Official





A police officer working in Jersey Metropolis is dealing with a false reporting cost for allegedly making an attempt to cowl up an on-the-job crash.

The prosecutor in Hudson County introduced prices in opposition to a 36-year-old officer accused of submitting a false report in connection to a crash on Feb. 10.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez mentioned the cop was on responsibility when he crashed in his marked patrol automotive three months in the past. In a report of the crash, the officer is accused of claiming the car was broken in a hit-and-run at a wholly separate location.

The officer, Joseph Ross, accused within the case was arrested on prices Friday of falsifying a police report. Lawyer contact info for Ross was not instantly identified.

A spokesperson for the Jersey Metropolis Police Division declined to remark.

