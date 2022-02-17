NJ COVID Omicron Update: Newark expected to update mask policy amid falling COVID cases



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Thursday, we expect to learn what’s next regarding the indoor mask mandate in New Jersey’s largest city.

As of now, masks must be worn at all times while indoors at any public facility in Newark.

But Wednesday night, Mayor Ras Baraka said the city’s COVID cases are trending down, and that could be a sign that he’s planning to relax the mandates.

“I had COVID. I lost 81 pounds, didn’t eat or drink for 5 weeks, but I’m good now but I’m not taking my mask off,” said Craig Taylor, a Newark resident.

The current mandate is officially in effect through March 4.

“I’ve been over the mask thing honestly so I feel like people are stretching it,” said Ezren Bell, against the mandate.

A different citywide order, which required proof of vaccination to enter indoor bars, restaurants, and hotels, expired Wednesday.

The state of New Jersey has already lifted its mask and vaccine mandates.

But Newark is among some cities and towns across the state that adopted its own local requirements

Earlier in the pandemic, the densely populated city experienced higher COVID cases than much of the state.

But last night during a Facebook Live discussion, Mayor Baraka acknowledged that the city’s cases are trending down, as they are across the region.

“We’ll have some new information about the mandates, obviously, and let people know where we’re going,” the mayor said. “We’re at 2.44% 7-day, 2.53 3-day. New Jersey’s 7-day is at 6.97%. We can safely say we came down from omicron. We have been going down, we have been doing the right thing, we want to stay there.”

The mayor is expected to make that announcement later Thursday at Newark City Hall.

Although Newark’s COVID cases are trending in the right direction just 51% of the state residents have received their booster shot.

“People have individual reasons, right? They may not think it’s necessary, they may think that they’ve done their duty, they may not understand why they have to have it, we want to make sure that they’re as protected as possible, and that really involves getting that up to date vaccination, which includes the booster for most people,” said Dr. Dara Kass, New Jersey Department of Health.

There’s now a campaign push by Governor Murphy to get more people boosted in New Jersey.

