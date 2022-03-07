NJ Drivers Could Soon Be Able to Pump Their Own Gas – Gadget Clock





Big changes could be coming to gas pumps in New Jersey.

The Garden State remains one of just two states that don’t allow drivers to pump their own gas, but after seven decades that could soon change.

Since the 1940s, it’s been state law that gas stations are full service. Now, several lawmakers say it’s time to give New Jerseyans the choice, like nearly everyone else in the country, to pump their own gas and help stations at the same time.

“They’re hurting, I think they’re hurting and they’re seeing it. Gas prices keep going up, how are you going to balance your business. So we need to make sure that we’re there for them,” Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro said.

New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a bill that would give gas stations the option to finally have self-service pumps.

“It’s going to save people money, at least 15 cents or more per gallon,” Chaparro said.

Sal Risalvato of the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store and Gas Automotive Association said gas station owners are in the middle of a perfect storm conspiring to find able employees, which has led them to change their historic position on this issue and lower prices as well. , also guaranteeing that the self-serve option will help customers save time and money.

“I have members that have represented to me that they can lower the price as much as 23 cents a gallon, everybody’s cost of labor is different,” Risalvato, Executive Director New Jersey GCA, said.

The legislation, if passed, would give owners the option to provide self-service by allowing gas stations to offer full-service fuel, self-service fuel or a combination. The bill would also allow gas stations to offer a discount to customers who pump their own gas and allow those with disabilities to have their gas pumped by an attendant at a lower self-service price if it is offered.

But some drivers around Jersey City say they want to keep things just as they have been for more than 70 years.

“Of course it’s much easier for me and everybody else,” said Jersey City resident Evelyn Negrón.

While others say this bill will help gas stations that are undergoing staffing shortages, Peter Lacrete, who has been pumping gas for half a year earning $13 an hour, is worried his job may be in jeopardy.

“A lot of people don’t like to pump their own gas, some people say they’re gonna smell like gas and some people said that around winter time it’s too cold,” Lacrete said.

Gas retailers also say that New Jersey residents can already pump their own diesel or charge electric vehicles without breaking the law.