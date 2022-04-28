NJ firefighters rescue construction worker after he falls into septic tank trench



New Jersey firefighters rescued a construction worker Wednesday after he fell into a nine-foot-deep ditch dug for a septic tank, authorities said.

The 55-year-old worker was helping dig a trench for a septic system in the backyard of a residential home in Mount Laurel just before 11:30 a.m. when he was hit in the head by a digger removing dirt, the Mount Laurel Fire Department said, according to the Mount Laurel Fire Department. .

The first responders stabilized the trench where the man fell before entering the hole, the department said.

Deputy Chief Todd told WPVI-TV, “We dropped two panels on either side of the patient to prevent any looting or collapse.”

The victim was responding when rescuers removed him safely, officials said. He was airlifted to Camden’s Cooper Trauma Center.

No immediate update was found on the man’s condition.