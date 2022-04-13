NJ Gov. Murphy distances himself from 2nd graders learning gender identity, calls for age-appropriate content



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have softened his resistance to criticism of the state’s recently leaked gender education materials.

Murphy The state’s school system recognized unwanted lesson plans for the first time on Wednesday. The governor had previously said he was willing to “entertain” the proposed gender identity lesson, adding that parents should say something about it. In his recent statement, the governor went one step further and explicitly acknowledged an unspecified “handful of sample lesson plans” that his office’s requests would be rejected. However, Murphy still blames the majority of the public’s response to the “deliberately misrepresented” assessment lessons by political opponents.

“Unfortunately, our learning values ​​have been deliberately misrepresented by some politicians who wanted to divide and score political points,” Murphy wrote on Wednesday. “At the same time, we have seen some sample lesson plans being promoted that are not adopted in our school districts and do not accurately reflect the values.

“Any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be corrected immediately by local authorities,” he added.

New Jersey Public school second graders will take lessons on gender identity this fall in the state sex education guidelines, which will take effect in September. The The value “Performance Expectations” are listed for second-graders, including “The range of ways people express their gender and how gender roles can limit stereotyped behavior.”

One Lesson planning “Purple, Pink and Blue,” instructs teachers to talk to their first graders about gender identity, and its primary purpose is to enable students to define “gender, gender identity, and gender role stereotypes.”

Murphy’s Wednesday statement announced a new review of all materials on the subject to ensure “age-appropriate” content.

“To this end, I have instructed my Department of Education to review the standards and provide further clarification of what age-appropriate guidelines should be for our students,” the governor wrote. “My administration is committed to ensuring that all of our students are equipped to lead healthy, productive lives now and in the future.”

Murphy said that the policy of “new development” because it is the values were passed in 2020. However, he acknowledged that standards are being implemented for the first time this fall. He also said that he opposed the values of a combination of the parents enough “entertainment” would be willing to do.

New Jersey’s second-grade students to teach the values of education is a priority, “a way to express their gender, and how gender roles can restrict the behavior of steriotaipa.” The problem for the young students of the school “performance expectations” were listed in.

In June 2020, the New Jersey Board of Education Stretched The value of her sex education Lessons included Concerning both abortion and gender identity.

New Jersey’s education struggle comes as Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis shuts down Democrats and media criticism Prohibit gender identity or sexual orientation education For young students.

The Descent’s Educational Rights Act prohibits educators from teaching subjects from preschool to third grade.