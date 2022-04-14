NJ inmates at women’s only prison pregnant after sex with ‘another incarcerated person’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

These two prisoners The only women’s prison in New Jersey They became pregnant after having sex with a transgender prisoner.

Dan Speraza, executive director of the Department of Corrections External Affairs, told NJ.com that “the women appear to have become pregnant as a result of having consensual sex with another detainee.”

The detainees are being held at Clinton’s Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, which has long been the scene of sexual harassment scandals. Governor Phil Murphy announced plans last year to close the facility, the only women’s prison in New Jersey.

New Jersey has released hundreds of prisoners under the Cavid Act

There are more than 800 inmates in the prison, and transgender women have been housed last year after a case was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, a trans-prisoner who has been in the men’s prison for 18 months.

According to NJ.com, the facility currently has 27 inmates identified as transgender. New Jersey policy does not require gender-reassignment surgery to be held for the benefit of trans female prisoners.

“While the DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decision that may be considered in light of these events, the department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of those in its custody,” Speraza told the Daily Mail.

Two Edna Mahan inmates filed a lawsuit last year seeking an end to New Jersey’s gender identity policy for prisons, claiming they were harassed by trans inmates and that transgender inmates were having sex with female inmates.

ACLU Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero has upheld the policy of allowing transgender detainees in a women’s prison to protect the rights of transgender women.

“[It’s] New Jersey’s strong anti-discrimination law is consistent with what prevents discrimination and harassment based on gender identity, “he told NJ.com.

Representative Union Correctional officer He has already criticized the policy in prison.

“We oppose this policy change, believing that it will be detrimental to the general population of female detainees held in Edna Mahan and will put additional pressure on our correctional police officers stationed at the institution,” the union president told NJ.com.

An investigation has been launched into the matter. The names of pregnant women and transgender detainees have not been released.