When New Jersey math teacher Christian Kane wasn’t teaching advanced placement statistics, he was paving the way for building the country’s first sports complex for children and adults with special needs.

Five-year plan, including an attempt to raise 3.6 million to finance it. Kane said the trip was worthwhile when, on Saturday, families were flooded for the first time at the Barnabas Health Field in the dream RW on the Thomas River.

Ken and his wife, Mary, were committed to completing the 3.5-acre project for their son Gavin, who suffered a traumatic brain injury at just 19 months old.

Kane remembers the day vividly. On July 12, 2012, she and her son were turning left at Thomas River North High School around 9:30 a.m. when they collided with a fully loaded beer truck.

Gavin, who was in the back seat, lost the ability to speak and walk on his own. However, over time, Keynes realized that he could still write, read, add, and multiply.

“He’s Stephen Hawking. That’s him,” Ken told Gadget Clock Digital. “He knows what’s going on.”

Gavin, now 11, has the same drive to participate in activities – from playing sports to running on the playground – like any other child, Kane said.

“She wants to be a normal kid,” he said.

When they started to take Gavin to the playground, Kennes realized that he had nothing to do but use the red swing.

“There was nothing,” Christian said. “There was no inclusion.”

Canara begins to change this, giving up much of their lives to make sure Gavin is living his full life.

It started out as a baseball field, but the dream continues to grow.

They decided to create an all-inclusive playground where every child could play at the same level. Features include a pavilion, basketball court, mini-golf course, trampoline, zip line, boss court, snack shack and walk around the entire complex.

There is a quiet area for children with autism to sit with their families or caregivers and an “advanced station” to help people recovering from surgery or recovering from chemotherapy.

“It’s a special need complexity for any age, any qualification,” he said. “We wanted to create something for everyone so that one caregiver could bring their loved one and not have to look at him but participate.”

And there’s nothing like it across the country, he adds.

They needed millions of dollars to fulfill this dream. Although Kane did not have the money, he promised the construction workers that he would find a way to get it and told them to continue building.

This was no small task for a full-time teacher and father of six.

“Every day I become Gavin’s body because he wants to walk here and there, he wants to go to the bathroom, he wants to play,” she said. “I am now his body so that he can do these things.”

While Kennes is not taking care of Gavin, they are helping their other five children.

“Whenever I have a moment, whenever it can, I work to raise enough money to build this complex,” he said.

However, Christian Kane said he could not do this without his wife who “gave up her whole life” to be Gavin’s nurse, doctor, teacher and cheerleader.

So far, Keynes owes 300,000 to pay for the project. But, Kane said that if a high school math teacher could figure it out, other agencies and institutions should be able to.

“I want it to be a national story because I want other moms and dads out there who are living my troubled life to know, ‘Hey, listen, I can help you make one of these,'” Ken said.