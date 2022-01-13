NJ Students Allegedly Tormented During Girls’ School Basketball Game – Gadget Clock

NJ Students Allegedly Tormented During Ladies’ School Basketball Game – Gadget Clock





An investigation is underway after at the least two college students allegedly endured hateful feedback throughout a woman’s basketball sport between Lakewood and Barnegat faculties in New Jersey, officers stated Thursday.

One of many women was allegedly taunted all through the sport in opposition to Barnegat as being “homeless” as a result of she did not have basketball sneakers, whereas the opposite was allegedly tormented about being Black in the course of the contest, officers stated.

Each of the “very upset college students” reported what occurred to their coaches, the Lakewood School District stated, including it doesn’t tolerate such remedy.

Bias incident studies have been filed with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Affiliation (NJSIAA) and the Barnegat School District, Lakewood stated.

The varsity district stated basketball sneakers have been being bought for the group, as 10 of the 19 gamers haven’t got applicable footwear, a spokesperson stated.

Lakewood college’s counsel can also be reviewing the matter.

An e mail request for remark to the Barnegat School District wasn’t instantly returned.