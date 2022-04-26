NJ Teens Ram Car Into NY Cop Cars, Injuring Officers – Gadget Clock





Five police officers were injured on Long Island over the weekend when three New Jersey teenagers rammed their police vehicles with a stolen car, authorities said Tuesday.

Some of the officers may have suffered career-ending injuries during the confrontation on Sunday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference. All five officers were placed on medical leave because of their injuries, Ryder said.

Authorities said three teenagers, all from Newark, were arrested on charges including assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, Newsday reported.

Officials said four police vehicles were damaged when the teens crashed a stolen car into them, and two of those vehicles were totaled. Police recovered a pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition from a Mercedes GLS 450 that had been reported stolen on Saturday, the officials said.

“They are hired guns by the gangs in Newark, New Jersey, they are loading them up, they are driving out here, they are committing crimes, they are reckless, they are dangerous, they are damaging our vehicles, they are hurting our cops,” Ryder said.

Two of the suspects are 16 years old and the third is 17 years old. It wasn’t clear if they had attorneys who could comment on the charges against them.