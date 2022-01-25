NJ traffic: Route 3 bridge over Hackensack River getting long-awaited upgrades



SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) — The Route 3 bridge over the Hackensack River is getting a long-awaited upgrade.

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (N.J.-09) joined Governor Phil Murphy in Secaucus Tuesday for the announcement.

The heavily traveled bridge is among the first in New Jersey to benefit from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

In all, New Jersey is expected to receive over $1.1 billion over the next five years to make upgrades and repairs to 502 bridges across the state that are considered in poor condition.

The $229 million slated for 2022 represents the first installment, and that money will allow the eastbound span of the Route 3 bridge to be rebuilt.

The new span will include space for a light rail line that could allow easier future access to sites including the American Dream retail and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford.

The eastbound span was built back in 1934, and has been the subject of emergency repair projects over the last decades.

More than 150,000 vehicles cross the Route 3 bridge every day, connecting motorists to the Lincoln Tunnel, NJ Turnpike, Route 17, Route 46 and Route 21.

