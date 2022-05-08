NJ transgender woman who forced daughter into child porn operation sentenced with 3 others



A transgender woman and the biological father of a seven-year-old girl have been convicted along with three accomplices for forcing a young woman into child pornography through a New Jersey production company.

Marina Voles, a 31-year-old transgender woman formerly known as Matthew Voles, flew to the West Coast in December 2018 to take custody of her biological daughter in Oregon and took the now seven-year-old girl to New Jersey “for the purpose of engaging in child sexual activity,” Somerset said. According to the county’s acting prosecutor’s office.

Ashley Romero, a 28-year-old transgender woman who was once known as Adam Romero, and Shawn Allen, 54, are alleged to have assisted Volz in bringing the child to New Jersey for sexual harassment and filming.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the three were described as “family-owned transgender pornography production studios that specialize in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content” outside a home in Coburn Lane, Franklin Township, New Jersey.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge Peter Tober declined to elaborate on the “heinous, cruel and perverted” nature of the crime and revealed sexual activity with the child, as well as collars, a cage in the basement, sex toys and other devices, My Central Jersey reports.

Once in New Jersey, Romero and Allen jointly sexually abused a child and filmed the attack, and police recovered video showing the act from multiple electronic items inside the home. Investigators said further investigations into the electronic devices revealed multiple text messages and other communications between the accused Volz, Romero, Allen and third parties discussing child sexual abuse.

As part of her conviction, prosecutors said Volz admitted she brought her child to New Jersey for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with him, and then sexually abused and filmed her child alone and with the accused Romero.

Volz, Romero, Allen, along with a fourth defendant, 21-year-old Dulcinia Geneco, described as cooking and bottle-washing in a porn studio, were sentenced Friday to a combined 67 years in prison for their role in human trafficking and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. Ganeko admitted to taking pictures of the girl naked.

They all pleaded guilty in November to various charges.

Assistant Somerset County Prosecutor Brian Stack described the four as “whirlwinds of darkness” that took the girl’s childhood away from her mother and “put her to sleep” by taking her to New Jersey.

“They are unable to redeem,” Stack said. “They’re bad people.”

Wallace and Romero were each sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison without the possibility of parole. Allen was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, with disqualification from ten years of parole, and defendant Goneko was sentenced to five years.

The criminal investigation began in January 2019 when an anonymous caller contacted a New Jersey child abuse hotline and reported suspicious abuse of a minor child at a Franklin Township home. Detectives arrived the next day and obtained a search warrant through an interview with the victim. The child was later removed from the home, and the seized evidence included more than 30 computers, cameras and digital storage devices. Police also recovered firearms, a high-powered ammunition magazine and cocaine from the suspects’ homes.

The defendants have been in custody since their initial arrest on May 29, 2019.