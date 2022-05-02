NJ Transit, Amtrak running limited service due to downed wires in Edison, N.J.



CBS2’s Nick Caloway spoke with several frustrated commuters — some headed to work, and others trying to get home after a long night.

“No one said anything to us, and we just sat there. And then the train started going back to New York. We’re scared, like what happened?” said Willingboro resident Kayyisa Williams.

Williams told Caloway she just finished a 16-hour shift at a hospital in New York. She was tired and desperately trying to make it back home near Trenton.

“I don’t know, hopefully I get home soon to go to sleep,” she said. “Thank God I don’t have to go to work tomorrow.”

Other travelers said they made it all the way to Rahway before being told train service to Trenton was suspended. They were told to catch another train, then a bus.

High school student Tokio Minami and his mom were headed to Princeton for a long-anticipated college visit, but it will have to wait.

“If I make it, I make it. But if I don’t, then I don’t,” Minami said. “It’s in God’s hands.”

Amtrak said the issues stem from a power outage after a car crashed into a pole in Edison, taking down the wires.

Commuters said they weren’t getting much help from NJ Transit or Amtrak.

Steve Aronson flew into Newark Liberty International Airport and was trying to make it home to Philadelphia.

“Between Google Maps and talking to people, just trying to figure it out,” he said. “But yeah, it’s definitely confusing.”

We’re still waiting for word on when those issues will be resolved.