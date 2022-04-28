NJ Transit, Amtrak Suspend Service Out of Penn Station Due to Fire Activity – Gadget Clock





Commuters looking to head home from New York City to New Jersey are facing lengthy delays at Penn Station, as NJ Transit and Amtrak suspended all rail service amid the evening rush hour.

Both transit agencies announced that service out of NY-Penn Station was halted around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. NJ Transit said that all rail service in and out of the midtown station had been temporarily suspended due to a fire near Secaucus. It later said that service was continuing, but with delays of up to an hour and a half.

Amtrak said service was stopped between New York and Newark because of police and fire activity near the track.

NJ Transit said that rail tickets and passes would be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street-New York, as well as on bus service.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.