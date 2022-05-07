NJ Woman Who Allegedly Spat at Cop, Drove Motorized Luggage in Airport Chase Is Rearrested – Gadget Clock





A New Jersey woman who investigators said led police on a chase through Orlando International Airport while riding a motorized suitcase is headed back to Florida, according to law enforcement sources.

The U.S. Marshals New York – New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Chelsea Alston this afternoon at a catering business in Irvington.

Florida prosecutors say Alston was a no-show at court after the bizarre incident in April 2021, in which she was barred from getting on a New York City-bound flight from Orlando. Investigators said the ordeal started when Alston threw a fit when airline employees told her she was too drunk to fly.

According to an arrest report, Alston spit at a police officer multiple times as the officer was trying to remove her from the terminal. She was later put into a police patrol car, where she damaged the seat and defecated inside.

She faces a slew of charges including assault on a police officer, resisting with violence and criminal mischief.