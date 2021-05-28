NLC GET Result 2021 OUT @nlcindia.in, Download Graduate Executive Trainee Merit List & Cut Off Marks Here





NLC GET Result 2021 has been launched by NLC India Restricted. Test Roll Quantity Clever NLC India Restricted Graduate Executive Trainee Merit List PDF and different particulars right here.

NLC GET Result 2021: NLC India Restricted has launched the results of the Graduate Executive Trainee on its web site. All such candidates who appeared within the interview spherical for NLC Graduate Executive Trainee 2021 towards the commercial quantity 02/2020 can obtain their benefit checklist and reduce off marks via the official web site of NLC.i.e.nlcindia.in.

The private interviews had been carried out between 10 March and 29 March 2021. Now, the checklist of provisionally chosen candidates have been uploaded on the official web site for appointment to the put up of Graduate Executive Trainee (E-2 Grade) in NLC India Restricted, based mostly on the notified choice standards.

The candidates can verify the choice checklist by following the simple steps given beneath. The number of the candidates is provisional. Supply of appointment to the put up of Graduate Executive Trainee in NLCIL might be issued topic to their attending Medical Examination at Industrial Medical Centre, NLCIL Normal Hospital, Neyveli on the appointed date and time to be communicated to the people individually via their registered e-mail and SMS to their registered cellular they usually being medically discovered match.

How and The place to Download NLC GET Result 2021?

Go to the official web site of NLC.i.e.nlcindia.in. Click on on Present Openings. Scroll right down to the (Advt. No.02/2020) Recruitment of Graduate Executive Trainees (GETs) in Numerous Disciplines. Then, click on on results of choice. Then, NLC GET Result 2021 might be displayed. Download NLC GET Result 2021 and reserve it for future reference.

A complete of 243 vacancies might be recruited for Graduate Executive Trainee Put up. The candidates can obtain roll quantity clever NLC GET Result 2021 by clicking on the above hyperlink.