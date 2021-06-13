NLC Health Inspector Admit Card 2021 Released @nlcindia.in, Check NLC Call Letter Download Link Here

NLC Health Inspector Admit Card 2021 Released for 18 Vacancies. Check Admit Card Download Link and different particulars right here.

NLC Health Inspector Admit Card 2021: NLC India Restricted (NLC) has launched the admit card for recruitment to the submit of Health Inspector on FTE Foundation. All those that utilized for NLC Health Inspector can now obtain NLC Health Inspector 2021 Admit Card by means of the official web site of NLC.i.e.nlcindia.in.

NLC Health Inspector Examination 2021 is scheduled to be held on 14 June 2021 on the numerous examination centre. The candidates can now obtain NLC Health Inspector Admit Card by following the straightforward steps given under.

Go to the official web site of NLC.i.e.nlcindia.in. Click on on the Careers part accessible on the homepage. Click on on NLC Health Inspector Examination 2021 Admit Card. It should redirect you to the login web page. Enter E-mail Id, Password and click on on the login button. Download NLC Health Inspector Examination 2021 Admit Card and reserve it for future reference.

Download NLC Health Inspector Examination 2021 Admit Card

The collection of the candidates will likely be based mostly on Written Check. The minimal qualifying marks for numerous classes in opposition to reservation is tabulated under.

Publish Class Health Inspector (FTE Foundation) UR & EWS OBC (NCL) SC ST 50% 40% 40% 50%

The ultimate collection of candidates will likely be within the order of advantage based mostly on the marks scored by the candidates within the Written Check, making certain due reservations for SC / ST / OBC (NCL) / EWS wherever relevant and topic to scoring the minimal qualifying share of marks prescribed.

This drive is being performed to recruit 18 vacancies. Chosen candidates will likely be paid a consolidated pay of ₹ 38,000/- per thirty days. The candidates can obtain NLC Health Inspector Examination 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above hyperlink.