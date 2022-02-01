nlc india limited: NLC India Recruitment: There are bumper vacancies for graduates and diploma holders, find out the details – Apply nlc india limited apprentice recruitment 2022 for 550 posts on nlcindia.in

Neveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, a public sector Navratna government company has invited applications for various posts. NLC India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. The recruitment will be for a total of 550 posts. The online application process has started from today and interested and eligible candidates can apply till February 10, 2022. Candidates should have passed the eligibility test in 2019/2020/2021. Candidates should not have experience of any job for a period of one year or more. More information is given below.Mining Engineering – 250Mechanical Engineering – 75Electrical and Electronics Engineering – 70Civil Engineering – 35Computer Science and Engineering – 20Electronics and Communication Engineering – 10Instrumentation Engineering-10Chemical Engineering – 10

Vacancies for diploma holders

Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 85

Civil Engineering – 35

Mechanical Engineering – 90

Computer Science and Engineering – 25

Pharmacy-15

Capacity

Graduate candidates with engineering degree and engineering diploma can apply for Apprentice recruitment. Click on the link below for more information on eligibility.

Official notification

That would be the choice

The selection process includes the percentage of marks obtained by the eligible Diploma / Degree candidates. The percentage of marks given by the candidate in Bachelor Degree / Diploma and Final Eligibility Tests will be calculated on the basis of the method by which the candidate has obtained the degree / diploma from the university / institution.

So much stipend

Graduate Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs. 15,028 per month during one year of training. Right there It will be Rs 12,524 per month for diploma holders.

Apply like this

Students have to apply online by visiting the website nlcindia.in. The direct link to apply is given below.

Direct link to the application