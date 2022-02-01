nlc india limited: NLC India Recruitment: There are bumper vacancies for graduates and diploma holders, find out the details – Apply nlc india limited apprentice recruitment 2022 for 550 posts on nlcindia.in
Government Jobs 2022: Here are all the details of vacancies
Vacancies for graduatesMining Engineering – 250
Mechanical Engineering – 75
Electrical and Electronics Engineering – 70
Civil Engineering – 35
Computer Science and Engineering – 20
Electronics and Communication Engineering – 10
Instrumentation Engineering-10
Chemical Engineering – 10
Vacancies for diploma holders
Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 85
Civil Engineering – 35
Mechanical Engineering – 90
Computer Science and Engineering – 25
Pharmacy-15
Capacity
Graduate candidates with engineering degree and engineering diploma can apply for Apprentice recruitment. Click on the link below for more information on eligibility.
Official notification
Read also: Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Indian Army AMC Group C 10th, 12th Pass, see details
That would be the choice
The selection process includes the percentage of marks obtained by the eligible Diploma / Degree candidates. The percentage of marks given by the candidate in Bachelor Degree / Diploma and Final Eligibility Tests will be calculated on the basis of the method by which the candidate has obtained the degree / diploma from the university / institution.
So much stipend
Graduate Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs. 15,028 per month during one year of training. Right there It will be Rs 12,524 per month for diploma holders.
Apply like this
Students have to apply online by visiting the website nlcindia.in. The direct link to apply is given below.
Direct link to the application
#nlc #india #limited #NLC #India #Recruitment #bumper #vacancies #graduates #diploma #holders #find #details #Apply #nlc #india #limited #apprentice #recruitment #posts #nlcindiain
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.