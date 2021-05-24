NLC Result 2021 Announced for Staff Nurse and Paramedics Post, Download @nlcindia.in

NLC Result 2021 Announced for Staff Nurse and Paramedics Publish, Download @nlcindia.in





NLC Result 2021: NLC India Restricted (NLC) has launched the end result for Staff Nurse and Paramedics Posts. All those that appeared within the NLC Staff Nurse and Paramedics Examination can now obtain the paramedical end result by means of the official web site of NLC – nlcindia.in.

NLC Result 2021 Hyperlink is given beneath. The candidates can obtain NLC Nurse Result, instantly, by means of the hyperlink beneath or by following the straightforward steps given beneath.

Go to the official web site of NLC. Click on on the ‘Profession’ Tab, given on the high of the homepage. A brand new web page will probably be opened the place you might be required to click on on ‘Result of Choice for Nurse and Paramedics ’ It is going to redirect you to a brand new web page. A PDF will probably be opened. Download NLC Result for Nurse and Paramedics Posts and put it aside for future reference.

NLC Nurse Examination was scheduled on 20 Might 2021 (Thursday) and examination for different posts on 21 Might 2021 (Friday) at Neyveli. The candidates can now obtain the roll quantity smart NLC Result for Nurse and Paramedics by means of the official web site or by clicking on the above hyperlink.

Additional, the end result for the examination held on 18 and 19 Might 2021 will probably be uploaded quickly on the official web site. The collection of the candidates by means of private interview will probably be on the 20 Marks scale. The candidates are required to safe minimal qualifying marks in Private Interview is 50% (10 out of 20 marks) for UR/EWS Candidates and 40% (08 out of 20 marks) for SC/ST/OBC (NCL) Candidates. The ultimate collection of the candidates will probably be carried out on the premise of benefit.

This recruitment is being carried out to recruit 77 vacancies of Doctor, Anaesthetist, Emergency Care Doctor and Common Responsibility Medical Officer Posts.