NMC: India will not provide jobs from Pakistan for medical and other higher education

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the country’s largest regulatory body for medical education, has issued a warning to students pursuing MBBS and BDS courses in Pakistan and said those students will not be allowed to practice in India. The warning came a week after UGC and AICTE urged students not to travel to neighboring countries for higher studies.The NMC notification states that an Indian citizen who enters any Pakistani medical college for MBBS or BDS or equivalent course will not be eligible to sit in India for FMGE and will not be offered any job in India.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a compulsory examination that facilitates medical graduate students from abroad to practice medicine in India. However, students with a medical degree and security clearance from MHA before 2018 will get jobs and will also be able to sit for the FMGE exam, the corporation said.

At the same time, immigrants and their children who have graduated from Pakistan with a degree in medicine or other higher education and have now acquired Indian citizenship can join FMGE after obtaining security clearance from MHA. The UGC had issued a similar notice. UGC and AICTE said in the notice that students pursuing higher studies from Pakistan would not be given the opportunity to pursue higher studies or participate in employment in India.