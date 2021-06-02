NMDC Recruitment 2021 for 89 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in





NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Restricted, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise below the Ministry of Metal, Authorities of India and a Multi-locational, has revealed a recruitment notification to the put up of Colliery Engineer, Liasoning Officer, Mining Engineer, Surveyor, Electrical Overman, Mine Overman, Mechanical Overman and Mine Sirdar on its web site -nmdc.co.in.

Eligible and can apply for the put up by means of on-line mode from 02 June 2021 to 22 June 2021 on official web site or instantly by means of the hyperlink beneath:

NMDC Notification Obtain

NMDC Online Utility

Vital Dates

Beginning Date of Online Utility – 02 June 2021 Closing Date for Online submission of Utility – 22 June 2021

NMDC Emptiness Particulars

Colliery Engineer – 02 Liasoning Officer – 02 Mining Engineer – 12 Surveyor – 02 Electrical Overman – 04 Mine Overman – 25 Mechanical Overman – 04 Mine Sirdar – 38

NMDC Engineer and Other Posts Wage:

Colliery Engineer (Mechanical) (Contract) – Rs. 90,000/-

Liasoning Officer (Contract) – Rs. 90,000/-

Colliery Engineer (Electrical) (Contract) – Rs. 70,000/-

Mining Engineer (Contract) – Rs. 70,000/-

Surveyor (Contract) – Rs. 60,000/-

Electrical Overman (Contract) – Rs. 50,000/-

Mine Overman (Contract) – Rs. 50,000/-

Mechanical Overman (Contract) – Rs. 50,000/-

Mine Sirdar (Contract) – Rs. 40,000/-

Eligibility Standards for NMDC Engineer and Other Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Colliery Engineer – Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical/Mining Equipment from a recognised College/Institute of reputation. Minimal 07 Years of put up qualification working expertise in restore and upkeep of Heavy Earth Transferring Equipment

Liasoning Officer – PG Diploma / PG Diploma in Sociology/Social Work Labour Welfare/ Personnel Administration/IR/ IRPM/ HR/ HRM or MBA (Personnel Administration/HR/HRM) minimal 02 years period from a recognised College/Institute of reputation. Minimal 7 years of put up qualification expertise in Liasoning with state officers of Jharkhand

Colliery Engineer (Electrical) (Contract): Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics from a recognised College/Institute of reputation. Candidate ought to primarily possess legitimate Electrical Supervisory Competency Certificates (Mining) issued by State Electrical Inspectorate. Minimal 04 years of put up qualification working expertise i

Mining Engineer – Diploma in Mining Engineering from a acknowledged College/Institute of reputation. Possessing Second Class / First Class Supervisor Certificates of Competency below CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Minimal 4 years put up qualification working expertise

Surveyor – Diploma in Mining Engineering or Mines & Mine surveying from a recognised College/Institute of reputation. Holder of legitimate mine surveyor’s certificates of Competency issued by DGMS for Coal below CMR 2017/ CMR 1957. Minimal 02 years of put up qualification working expertise.

Electrical Overman – Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Diploma (Electrical)/ Diploma (Electrical & Electronics) from a recognised College/Institute of reputation. Candidate ought to primarily possess legitimate Electrical Supervisory Competency certificates (Mining) issued by State Electrical Inspectorate. For Diploma Holders minimal 05 years of put up qualification working expertise in Coal Mine in India.

Mine Overman – Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of reputation with second class supervisor certificates below CMR issued by DGMS for coal / Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of reputation with overman certificates of competency below CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Legitimate First Help Certificates issued by St John Ambulance Affiliation. For Diploma Holders minimal 05 years of put up qualification working expertise in open forged Coal Mines

Mechanical Overman – : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Mining Equipment or Diploma in Mechanical /Mining Equipment from a recognised College/Institute of reputation. For Diploma Holders minimal 05 years of put up qualification working expertise in Coal Mine in India

Mine Sirdar – Matric/tenth Move with legitimate Sirdar Certificates of Competency issued by DGMS for Coal and legitimate First Help Certificates issued by St. Johns Ambulance Affiliation. Minimal one yr of put up qualification working expertise in open forged coal mine.

For extra info, examine detailed discover

Choice Course of for NMDC Engineer and Other Posts

The mode of choice for eligible candidates will probably be Written Check and Supervisory Ability Check for Supervisory posts. The mode of choice for eligible candidates for the put up of NonExecutive will probably be Written Check and Ability Check. The eligible candidates as per age, qualification, expertise and so forth will probably be referred to as for Written Check.

How one can Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply on-line by means of NMDC web site www.nmdc.co.in (hyperlink out there on the “Careers” web page of the web site).