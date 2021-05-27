NMDC Recruitment 2021 for Jr Officer, Workman, Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in





NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Restricted, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise below the Ministry of Metal, Authorities of India and a Multi-locational, has revealed a recruitment notification to the publish of Deputy Normal Manager, Asst. Normal Manager, Senior Manager,Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Officer and Shot Firer. Eligible and can apply for the publish on or earlier than 16 June 2021 on official web site nmdc.co.in.

Essential Dates

Closing Date for Online submission of Software – 16 June 2021

NMDC Emptiness Particulars

Deputy Normal Manager (Mining) (M-8) – 01 Put up

Asst. Normal Manager (Mining) (M-7) – 01 Put up

Senior Manager (Mining)(M-6) – 01 Put up

Senior Manager (Finance) (M-6) – 02 Posts

Manager (Finance) (M-5) – 04 Posts

Manager (Mining) (M-5) – 05 Posts

Manager (Industrial) (M-5) – 02 Posts

Deputy Manager (Mining)(M-4) – 01 Put up

Deputy Manager (Survey)(M-4) – 01 Put up

For Supervisor Grade:

Junior Officer (Mining)/Blasting Supervisor – 01 Put up

For Workman Grade:

Shot Firer (RS-04) – 02 Posts

NMDC Jr Officer, Shot Firer, Manager and Other Posts Wage:

Deputy Normal Manager (M-8) – 1,20,000 -2,80,000

Asst. Normal Manager (M-7) – 1,00,000-2,60,000

Senior Manager (M-6) 90,000 – 2,40,000 –

Manager (M-5) 80,000 – 2,20,000

Deputy Manager (M-4) – 70,000 – 2,00,000

Junior Officer – 37,000 – 1,30,000

Shot Firer (RS-4) – 19,900 – 35,040 30

Eligibility Standards for NMDC Jr Officer, Shot Firer, Manager and Other Posts

Academic Qualification:

Deputy Normal Manager Mining – Diploma in Mining Engineering from a acknowledged College/Institute of reputation. Ought to possess First Class Manager Certificates of Competency below CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Minimal 15 years of publish qualification expertise

Asst. Normal Manager Mining – Diploma in Mining Engineering from a acknowledged College/Institute of reputation. Ought to Possess First Class Manager Certificates of Competency below CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Minimal 12 years of publish qualification expertise in improvement and managing the operation of open solid coal mines in India encompassing mine planning, drilling, blasting, manufacturing/excavation, dewatering of mine water, and so forth

Senior Manager Mining – Diploma in Mining Engineering from a acknowledged College/Institute of reputation. Or Commencement and CA/ICWA or Engineering Graduate with MBA (Fin). Minimal 10 years publish qualification related expertise within the related subject

Manager (Finance) – Commencement and CA/ICWA or Engineering Graduate with MBA (Fin). Minimal 7 years publish qualification related expertise

Manager Industrial – Commencement from Engineering in acknowledged college. Minimal 7 years publish qualification related expertise.

Deputy Manager Mining – Diploma in Mining Engineering from a acknowledged College/Institute of reputation. Ought to possess First Class Manager Certificates of Competency issued by DGMS for coal/ Second Class Manager Certificates of Competency below CMR issued DGMS for coal. Minimal 4 years expertise publish qualification within the operation of open solid coal mines in India encompassing mine planning, drilling, blasting, manufacturing/excavation, dewatering of mine water, mines security, surroundings administration, high quality management of coal and its dispatch and so forth

Junior Officer – Candidate ought to have Diploma in Mining Engineering from acknowledged Institute of reputation with second class supervisor certificates of competency below CMR issued by DGMS for coal or Diploma in Mining Engineering. Minimal 5 years of publish qualification expertise in Coal Mines of which Minimal one yr of expertise in conducting deep gap blasting in opencast coal mines for Diploma Holders

Shot Hearth – Matric / tenth Handed with Legitimate Sirdar/ Overman / Shot firer/Blaster certificates of competency issued by DGMS for coal and Legitimate First Support Certificates issued by St John Ambulance Affiliation. Minimal 3 years of publish qualification expertise in Coal Mines out of which minimal one yr of expertise in conducting deep gap blasting in opencast coal mines

For extra data, test detailed discover

Choice Course of for NMDC Jr Officer, Shot Firer, Manager and Other Posts

For the Put up of Executives Cadre – The mode of choice for eligible candidates for numerous posts in Government Cadre could be by way of Interview

For the Put up of Supervisors and Non-Executives Cadre – The mode of choice for eligible candidates will likely be Written Take a look at and Supervisory Talent Take a look at/ Talent Take a look at

Learn how to Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates could be required to use on-line by way of NMDC web site www.nmdc.co.in (hyperlink out there on the “Careers” web page of the web site). The hyperlink will likely be out there/activated from 10:00AM on 27 Could 2021 to 16 June 2021.

Software Charge:

Government Grade Posts – Rs 500.00

Supervisory Grade Put up – Rs 250.00

Workman Grade Posts– Rs 150.00