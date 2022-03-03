NMDC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for ITI Pass Graduates, Recruitment will be done without examination, see full details

Vacancy details A total of 171 vacancies will be filled through the NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 campaign. This includes 130 posts of Trade Apprentice, 27 posts of Graduate Apprentice and 11 posts of Technical Apprentice. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Educational Qualification Trade Apprentice: Candidates must have ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institution.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have 4 years degree in related trades including Chemical, Civil, Computer, EEE, Industrial, Mechanical and Mining Engineering.

Technical Apprentice Candidates: Candidates should have Diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Mining Engineering, EEE or Electrical. READ Also Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Writes to Ramesh Pokhriyal

There should be such an age limit Eligible applicants are required to have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 30 years till March 31, 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. At the same time, the eligible candidates in the reserved category will be selected according to the quota prescribed by the Government under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961.

Where the walk-in interview and required documents will be Walk-in interview will be held at Baila Club BIOM Kirandul Complex Kirandul, PIN-494556 Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Candidates will have to bring their updated biodata (along with passport size photograph), date of birth (10th pass certificate), caste certificate, eligibility certificate etc. at the time of interview. All documents must be self-certified. Remember that during the interview, Covid-19 guidelines such as face mask or face shield, personal hand sanitizer and social distance should be followed. Click on the notification link for more details-

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has issued notification for recruitment of graduate and technician trainees in 2022. NMDC Limited has left more than 150 vacancies in various trades. Candidates who have passed ITI to Diploma and Degree courses in the respective field have a good opportunity to participate in this recruitment drive. Candidates will be recruited on the basis of walk-in-interview.