No. 1 Gonzaga wins 10th straight WCC regular-season title

12 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

It was a senior night for the top Gonzaga, and seniors Andrew Nambard and Rossi Bolton assisted in a hard-fought 81-69 win against Santa Clara on Saturday.

Nambard scored 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers that froze it, and Bolton contributed 18 points.

“It was good for them to go step-by-step and play like that,” said coach Mark Fuey, adding that Nambard was “giving big time.”

The Drew team had 23 points and nine rebounds and Gonzaga won his 10th consecutive West Coast Conference regular-season title.

The Gonzaga Forward Drew team (2) celebrates its 3-point basketball during the first half of the team's NCAA College basketball game against Santa Clara in Wash, Spokane, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The Gonzaga Forward Drew team (2) celebrates its 3-point basketball during the first half of the team’s NCAA College basketball game against Santa Clara in Wash, Spokane, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(AP Photo / Young Kwak)

“It means more this year,” some say. “The league has been the best since I came here.”

The WCC is probably sending four teams to the NCAA Tournament this year, “being undefeated is quite an achievement,” Fue said.

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0) has won its 16th consecutive game and its 67th home game, a streak that dates to 2018 and is the longest in the country. Jags is the current front-runner for the top pick in the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for Chat Holmgren Gonzaga.

PJ Pipes scored 27 points and Jalen Williams 15 for Santa Clara (18-10, 8-5), who is third in the WCC. The team has been fighting for Santa Clara’s first post-season tournament berth since 2013.

“Pipes are playing really, really well,” some say. “He hit a lot of hard shots.”

The 12-point win in the WCC game for Gonzaga was the lowest of the season.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, the game was tied at 18. But the Jags exploded for 20-4 and Santa Clara missed 10 of 11 field-goal attempts. Pipes then cut Gonzaga’s lead to 41-31 by seven points until halftime.

Santa Clara got into singles digits several times early in the second half, but the Bulldogs were 59-46 with 12 minutes left.

Pipes’ 3-pointer drew Santa Clara 59-53 in just under 10 minutes, but a 13-6 run by the Jags made it 72-59.

With just two minutes left, a pair of Numbered 3-pointers led Gonzaga 78-62 and Santa Clara no longer threatened.

“We fought to the end,” said Santa Clara coach Herb Sandek.

It was the last home game of the season for the Gunners, which honored seniors Bolton, Nambard, Matthew Lang and Will Graves.

PROS returns

Former Gonzaga stars Kelly Olinick, Killian Tilly and Jalen Sugus, who now plays in the NBA, were in the game. “That’s what makes this place so special,” some say “It’s great that they want to come back.”

Shooting problem

Gonzaga has the highest field goal percentage in the country, but the Jags have only been able to shoot 40% against Santa Clara. The Broncos weren’t much better, hitting 41% of their shots.

Pole implication

Gonzaga will have to be number one next Monday.

Big picture

Santa Clara: The Broncos have lost 24 games in a row to Gonzaga since 2011.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 33 live conference games dating back to BYU in 2020, the longest streak of its kind. … Gonzaga leads the country in scoring (89.9 points per game), field-goal percentage (53.5%) and scoring margin (25.5 ppg). … Since 2017, Zags has ranked 35 weeks out of 110 AP polls. Duke is second in that span at 18 weeks.

Coming next

Santa Clara: Next Thursday at PaperDine.

Gonzaga: The regular season ends on Thursday in San Francisco and on Saturday in St. Mary.

