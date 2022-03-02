No. 10 Wisconsin nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title



Chuckie Hepburn tried to keep his face straight as the newcomer insisted that his game-winning 3-pointer was correct as soon as he took the shot.

The smiles of his teammates tell another story.

With 1.5 seconds left in the Hepburn tiebreaking 3-pointer, Tuesday night led Wisconsin No. 10 to a 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue, who won the Badgers Big Ten regular-season title.

“I knew we were going to be the Big Ten champions after I revealed it,” Hepburn said before breaking a smile.

There are plenty of reasons for badgers to laugh.

Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) has won five in a row and now has at least one part of its 20th Big Ten regular-season title. A home win against Nebraska on Sunday would bring the Badgers their first straight conference title since 2015, when they reached the NCAA Tournament Championship game.

Throughout its amazing season, Wisconsin has heard criticism that it is lucky because it has won so many close games. This time, even badgers can laugh at Hepburn’s good fortune.

“I’m not going to lie,” Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis said during a wild postgame celebration. “It was some bull … when it came in.”

The last two baskets of Wisconsin came in each bank shot. With 25 seconds left, Davis bends a jumper from just inside the 3-point line to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 67-64.

“In terms of what we did at the end of the game, I wouldn’t trade anything,” said Purdue coach Matt Painter. “I thought he was good when he banked our defense against Johnny Davis. I thought he was good when he banked our defense over Hepburn. There. “

After Wisconsin’s Brad Davison missed the front end of the one-on-one opportunity, Purdue Jaden Ive tied the game with a 3-pointer dip with 8.9 seconds left. The Badgers lead the ball to Hepburn, who quietly throws the winning shot from in front of a Wisconsin bench.

Hepburn spread his arms and ran towards the student department at the opposite end of the floor to celebrate. The young guard finished the night with a career-high 17 points.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said “he was moxie and calm all year.” “He plays beyond his age, so to speak. In that position, it’s tough. It’s like being a new quarterback.”

While Purdue was trying to set up a frustrating 3-point effort, Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl intercepted Trevion Williams’ inbound pass. When the horn sounded, Wahl threw the ball high and the Wisconsin students entered the court. There was a turbulent atmosphere in that student hall all night.

“It was so loud that at one point my ears were literally ringing,” Davis said.

All season, Wisconsin has figured out a way to create winning dramas while staying on a game line.

The Badgers have won each of the last 15 times they have played a game that was determined by six points or less. Wisconsin’s only defeat in such a game was a home decision 63-58 against Providence No. 15 on November 15, when an injury to the lower part of the body prevented Davis from playing.

The Badgers completed Boilermakers’ first regular-season sweep (24-6, 13-6) since 2014, as the Badgers won 74-69 in Purdue on 3 January. They have now won each of the last 15 times. Played a game that was determined by six points or less.

“We’ve been to this kind of game before, where we’ve got some breaks,” said Purdue coach Matt Painter. “They’ve got some breaks in the end, but you have to give them credit. They’ve worked really hard to stay in that position. They’ve won a lot of close games all year. It’s not that they’re not good at winning. Close games. They’ve found a way. They’ve got a special team. “

Wahl scored 19 points for Wisconsin and Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Ivey 22, Zach Edey was 17 and Sasha Stefanovic added 11 for Purdue, his second consecutive draw. Ivey and Edey together scored Pardu’s last 28 points.

Big picture

Purdue: Ivy and Eddie stretched down were spectacular, but they didn’t get enough help. Purdue went only 11 out of 20 in the free-throw effort, while Ivey went 3 out of 9.

WISCONSIN: Hepburn is only a freshman, but he showed Tuesday that he’s smart enough to lead the Badgers on a deep post-season run.

Pole implication

If Wisconsin follows this win with a win against Nebraska, the Badgers will have to rise a few spots and even rise to the top five. For the first time this season, Purdue is at risk of dropping out of the top 10. Boilermakers have been in the top 10 for 17 consecutive weeks, the longest in the history of the program.

Coming next

Purdue: Hosts Indiana on Saturday

Wisconsin: Nebraska hosts Sunday.