No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games



Wisconsin led the Big Ten and emerged as one of the biggest surprises in college basketball due to its amazing ability to win games nearby.

The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games, determined by six points or less. Their only defeat this season came on 15 November when they fell to Providence No. 9 at 63-58 when they played without Johnny Davis, the National Player of the Year candidate, due to a lower body injury.

The Wisconsin Department of Sports Information says it marks the first time since the introduction of the 3-point line in the 1986-87 season that a Division I team has such a long winning streak in games determined by scores of two or less.

“Big stressful moments come with great opportunities,” said Brad Davison, a fifth-year senior guard. “That’s how our team sees it.”

Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4) will have to win one of the remaining two games to win at least one part of the Big Ten regular-season title – both at home. The Badgers hosted No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5) on Tuesday before welcoming last-place Nebraska (8-21, 2-16) at the Kohl Center on Tuesday.

Badgers say they consistently supply clutches because of their unity and firmness.

“It’s not luck,” Davis told reporters after Wisconsin’s 66-61 win at Rutgers on Saturday. “No. Fortune goes 50-50. We’re 14-1 in those games.”

Purdue coach Matt Painter says Wisconsin improves in close play because it has the ability to stretch. Wisconsin won 74-69 on January 3 in Purdue.

“The way they play and the way they perform with 14 minutes in the game is the way they play with one minute to get to the game,” Painter said. “It’s no different at the end of the game. You want to keep the ball in the hands of your best players, but you still want to be able to get an efficient shot, and they do a really good job of it. And they make a Lots of extra resources. “

Wisconsin also has a lot of perseverance, which was evident at the start of the season.

The Badgers won the Maui Invitational in November, clearing a 16-point deficit in a 69-58 win over Texas A&M before the 14th Houston 65-63 and the 19th St. Mary’s 61-55.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said some teams show up early. “Some teams have to drop a little bit to get enough. This team has shown a bit of determination from the start.”

Wisconsin opened its Big Ten schedule with the biggest comeback in school history, dropping from 22 points to beat Indiana 64-59 at home. The Badgers hold a 9-2 road record with nine wins set by a total of 43 points.

It is noteworthy that Wisconsin’s close victories did not come against NCAA tournament-caliber teams. The Badgers have a four-point win over Georgia Tech and Illinois State and a three-point win over Nichols. Each of these three teams is out of the top 150 in the net rankings.

All of these intimate calls may explain why some metrics do not take Wisconsin particularly high.

Badgers are 21st in the NET rankings and 27th in Ken Pomeroy’s rating. In both systems, Wisconsin is behind four Big Ten rivals: Purdue, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio State.

90-1 shots to win the Wisconsin national title, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Twenty teams have a better chance of winning the championship.

“Hardness and perseverance, they don’t show up in the analysis,” Davison Rutgers said after the game. “I know some coaches like analytics. When I’m a player, when I’m a coach someday, I don’t look at analysis.”

Badgers are hitting all seasons.

Although Big Ten has no official precision poll, Columbus Dispatch in Ohio and The Athletic League have conducted their own poll, consisting of a panel of two-bit writers for each of the 14 teams. Wisconsin, who had to replace four of his top five scorers last season, was ranked 10th.

Davis ‘rise to stardom was probably the biggest reason for Wisconsin’s rise, but the Badgers’ ability to win close-knit games was also critical. They blame this success on uprooting rather than fate.

“Fate is a thing,” said forward Tyler Wahl. “I just think we’re a very good team. We won the match.”