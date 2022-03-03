No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU



Arkansas guard JD Notai made two free throws with 8.6 points left, with LSU’s Javier Pinson Rime missing a final attempt as the clock ticked out as No. 14 Razorbacks closed out the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night.

Stanley Umude led Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 Southeast Conference) with 23 points. The Razorbacks have won 14 of their last 15 games and won nine in a row at home.

Notae, who entered as SEC’s second-leading scorer, averaged 19.1 points per game, just 12 points, his lowest total since December 1. But he had seven rebounds and five assists to go with his winning free throw.

Arkansas coach Eric Muselman said, “JD, when he’s not scoring, he still brings the clutch.” “Two free throws obviously change the game. A lot of guys can’t move forward with that confidence when you’re not having a great offensive night.”

LSU (20-10, 8-9) took the lead before Notae’s chance in the free-throw line, but Pinson missed a 3-pointer and Eric Gaines missed a follow, giving the ball to Razorback. Mowani Wilkinson fouled Nota as he went to steal on the wing and made two in the Arkansas scoring leader line.

Pinson had 12 points out of 5 of 21. He put LSU ahead with 52 seconds left when he scored in the rematch. No team is more than seven points ahead in the whole game.

Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points, but fouled out with 1:35 remaining.

Arkansas’ second-highest scorer, Jillian Williams, had 19 points and 10 rebounds and was fouled out with 4:27 remaining.

Razorbacks entered the game from No. 23 to LSU’s No. 16 net rating, which attracted Musselman’s concern after the game.

“I’m looking at this thing, like a team wins and they lose. What is it?” Muslim said. “I’ll be really interested because their (LSU) net is really high. I’m not smart enough to figure it out. I mean, how are we playing the last 15 games? I hope it will be taken seriously. Ready for Sunday’s election. I hope There is some common sense. “

Big picture

Arkansas: The regular-season SEC title has kept its potential alive. A game behind Razorbacks conference leader Auburn.

LSU: Drop below .500 in conference play, but in a good position for the NCAA Tournament.

The next one is coming

Arkansas: Saturday in Tennessee.

LSU: Saturday Alabama host.