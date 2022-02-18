No. 14 Houston bounces back from 2 losses, beats UCF



Tage Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 12 points, and No. 14 Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-52 win over Central Florida on Thursday night.

Jamal Shed chipped in with 12 points and eight assists and Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference). Houston fired 44% but fought from behind the arc, going 7-of-23.

"They zoneed us tonight," said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. "I thought our shot selection was outstanding. We may have had a few, but for the most part, I don't think we've taken a bad 3, and it's blocked. Every other 3 were open. If we do four. Among them. Plus, it's a great night of shooting. "

The Cougars outscored UCF 47-38 and have a 36-14 advantage in points per game.

Houston lost two matches in a row for the first time in five years. Before losing, Cougars was on a 12-game winning streak.

“Every team will have ups and downs during the season,” Sampson said. “That’s why I try to teach people not to get too high when you win games and not too low when you lose them. Playing in this league, especially what these kids have done this year, you are going to lose the game. “

Darius Johnson and Dray Fuller Jr. each led UCF (15-9, 7-7) with 12 points. The Knights shot 28% and made 8 of 26 3-point attempts.

“We had moments in our game where we were right where we were, but they are a strong team,” said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. “You have to play the full 40 minutes. If you don’t play the full 40 minutes, they’ll move away from you, and that’s what they were able to do.”

Darius Perry’s 3-pointer UCF reduced the lead to 45-44, with 12 minutes left to take an 8-0 lead, but Houston took a 56-44 lead in 3 consecutive overs with 11-0. With nine minutes left, Ramon Walker Jr.’s director.

With 11 minutes left in the first half, Houston took a 17-5 lead, capturing J’Wan Roberts’ 13-0 lead with 13-0, but the Knights responded with a 10-0 lead that reduced the lead to two. With 5:47 left in the first half, CJ Walker’s dunk.

The Cougars were 31-25 ahead in the half.

Big picture

UCF: The Knights missed 12 straight field goals in the first half and 11 straight field goals in the second half. Johnson and Darius Perry each received technical fouls in the second half.

“You (Houston) deserve credit for that,” Dawkins said. “They make you miss shots. They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country, and that’s one of the reasons. . “

Houston: The Cougars helped them get off to a winning start with the NCAA Tournament. … Cougars finished with 18 assists in 26 field goals. … Houston finished with eight blocks as a team, led by Josh Carlton and White with three blocks each.

White’s praise

White became the first player in Houston history to compete in 110 wins, tying Galen Robinson Jr. for 136 for the most games in Houston history.

“It’s great to finally get it out of the way,” White said. “I think my teammates wanted it a little more than me. It shows you how close we are. It’s a blessing. I thank all my coaches and teammates for what I’ve done over the years.”

Facing the crowd

NBA Hall of Famer judge Olajuon, New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes and Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Kinum were present.

Coming next

UCF: Host of East Carolina on Sunday.

Houston: Travel to Wichita State on Sunday.