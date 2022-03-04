No. 2 Arizona pulls away late for win over Stanford



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Arizona had to come back from the emotional turmoil of winning the Pac-12 regular-season title against Southern California two nights ago. The physical toll of long travel delays was an even tougher challenge, resulting in a slower start against a hungry opponent.

The Wildcats struggled to stay unbeaten at home in their first season under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Benedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Christian Koloko added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 2 Arizona overcame a slow start to beat Stanford 81-69 on Thursday night.

“That USC game seemed like a month ago to me, but it was less than 48 hours,” Lloyd said. “I’m proud of the way they’re back.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) won their first Pac-12 title in four years against Southern California on Tuesday 16, then the plane waited with a slug of problems that led them to return home after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The brief change seems to take its toll early on against Stanford. The Wildcats struggled to read the shots, allowing the Cardinal to separate them defensively and fall into a nine-point hole.

Arizona got a jolt of caffeine just before halftime to track down the Cardinals, rolled it out to start the second half, and moved away to continue its roll at next week’s Pack-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

“We’ve been hot since the start of the season and I think it surprised some people,” said Arizona’s Pel Larson, who had six points. “Now it’s March and we play for it.”

Stanford (15-14, 8-11) exploded at home in the first encounter with Arizona and is coming off one of the worst offensive performances of the season against rivals California. The Cardinals were much sharper in the second go-round against the Wildcats, scoring two more field goals in the first half (12) than the full game against Cal.

Stanford had some setbacks just before halftime to keep Arizona close, then battling the Wildcats’ defensive pressure in the second half and losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Spencer Jones scored 22 points and Michael O’Connell, with an average of seven, gave Stanford a big lift with 16 points – all in the first half.

Stanford coach Gerod Hess said: “The pressure bothered us a bit. We had some open-mindedness that didn’t go away in the first half that might have gone away in the first half,” said Stanford coach Gerod Hess.

Arizona has played one of the best games of the season against the USC, winning the Pac-12 crown 91-71. The Wildcats weren’t nearly as sharp at first against Stanford, struggling to read shots during an inadvertent turnover cough.

Arizona also defended defensively against a Stanford team that scored 39 points and 24% – 3 to 18 for 4 – lost 14-points to Cal in their last game. The Cardinals made 15 of 28 shots in the first half against Arizona, of which 7 were 3 to 10. O’Connell hit all four of his 3-pointers before the break.

“We did a better job of coping with the pressure and this game had a better game plan,” Haas said. “Of course, everything looks good when the ball goes inside.”

Arizona kept themselves within reach, scoring 16 points from Stanford’s 11 turnovers, then hitting his last six shots to pull 39-37 at halftime.

The Wildcats got it rolling on both ends of the second half, leading to defense breakouts and early-offense chances. Mathurin took two breaks during a separate 8-0 run that gave Arizona a 67-58 lead and the Wildcats continued to advance from there.

Stanford continued to fight turnover in the second half and could not continue his intense shooting. The Cardinals made 2 of 9 shots in the second half and finished with 17 turnovers, resulting in 23 Arizona points.

Big picture

Stanford had a good defensive plan and removed the ball well to get an open look in the first half. The Cardinals weren’t that sharp in seconds, annoyed by Arizona’s defensive pressure and missed several open shots.

Arizona needs some time to find a flow on both ends of the floor. Once the Wildcats were done, they extended the lead and resisted any run by the Cardinals.

High-low no

Arizona, with its high-low offense, has often hit teams between Coloco and Azoulas Tubelis.

Stanford often snatches wildcats high-lows most of the night by spinning a player behind Arizona’s low-post option.

“We had a lot of support, we tried to get help there,” Haas said. “We played the screen a little differently, putting ourselves in some awkward situations and our boys really fought and competed.”

Coming next

Stanford: Saturday’s game in Arizona State.

Arizona: Saturday hosted by California.