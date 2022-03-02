No. 2 Arizona throttles No. 16 USC to win Pac-12 title



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

For No. 2 Arizona, the glory of the regular-season Pac-12 conference was not an occasion for wild celebrations, loud roars or proud announcements to return.

A convincing 91-71 win against Southern California No. 16 was a handful moment around your shoulder as the Wildcats won their first regular-season conference title in four seasons. Arizona has used business-like methods to trick the second-placed Trojans with little vision.

Benedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr added 18 to Chris Route, while Justin Kierr scored 12 points as the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12) bounced back from a double-digit loss outside of character in the Colorado over. Weekend.

“We know who we are; we’ve got that ‘L’ in mind,” Kee said of Saturday’s 79-63 eye-opening rate in Colorado. “We knew we had to fix some things from that game but we weren’t too frustrated with ourselves because we knew we could have played better.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

First-year Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd reminded his team that the conference title was expected for a program rich in tradition. His team looks like it was in this position before.

“Our boys were made for it,” Lloyd said. “They were excited to play and you saw that look in their eyes at first. I felt good in practice (Monday). I felt great in the shooter today. I was trying not to get too excited because it doesn’t always translate to victory. This time.” The boys have brought us home. “

Max Agbankpolo scored 14 points, while Drew Peterson and Chavez Goodwin had 10 points as the Trojans (25-5, 14-5) saw their six-game winning streak end. USC lost the first game since February 5 when they failed to hold on to a 72-63 second-half lead in Arizona.

The Trojans were tied for second place in the conference standings with UCLA. The winner of Saturday’s game alone will finish second among rivals in Los Angeles.

Playing in a game rescheduled for January 2 due to USC’s COVID-19 concerns, Arizona had no problem with the third game in six days. The Wildcats led 17-8 in the first timeout with just five minutes to go, 20 for the first time with just three minutes left in the first half and 55% (22 out of 40) shots before halftime.

“Our boys didn’t play with the speed they needed in the first half and it shows,” said USC head coach Andy Enfield.

Winning their first regular-season conference title since the 2017-18 season, the Wildcats have improved on their best overall record since they were 28-2 in 2013-14. Arizona has shot 48.1% or better off the field in all 10 of its Pac-12 road games.

Mathurin has made 7 of 13 off-field appearances for Arizona, adding six assists and five rebounds as he continues to sue for Conference Player of the Year honors. Dalen Terry and Omar Balor had 11 points for the Wildcats.

“We are grateful but not satisfied,” Mathurin said of his first-place finish in the regular season. “The work is not finished.”

Isaiah Mobley scored nine points for the USC with a game-high 11 rebound as the Trojans shot only 39.7% off the field and 22.2% (4 out of 18) from the 3-point range.

“Well, Drew had a great season, Isaiah and Boogie (Alice) are there too, and they started for 3 for 23,” Enfield said of the poor early shooting. “Your leading scorers have to play well in the big games or you’re not just going to win. When you’re paying 30-minutes each, you have to build.”

Fight

The second best-selling game of the USC season included a pair of heavyweights from the football program. Transfer quarterback Caleb Williams was joined by new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley got a huge cheer when he was introduced to her and took the opportunity to bond with the student department when he lobbied the gifted T-shirts in the crowd. The USC admitted 2,700 students to the game, the most in the history of the Gallen Center, which opened in 2006.

Big picture

Arizona: The Wildcats have not only rebounded from Saturday’s horrific 16-point loss in Colorado, they have finished the road section of the schedule with an 8-3 record. Nothing but home games and neutral courts up front. Arizona closed the regular-season schedule with games against Stanford and Cal in Tucson, Arizona, where they are 15-0. Arizona 2-0 on neutral court.

USC: Trojans bid less for Pac-12 title, though lots of high-profile prospects remain. USC subsequently gets cross-town rivals UCLA, putting the streak of a five-game win against the Bruins. The Trojans will take a first-round pick at the Pack-12 Conference Tournament in Las Vegas next week, followed by the next NCAA Tournament with a chance to improve on last year’s Elite Eight Run.

Coming next

Arizona: The Wildcats returned home to face Stanford on Thursday.

USC: The Trojans will play at UCLA No. 17 on Saturday to end their regular-season schedule.