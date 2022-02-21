Sports

No. 2 Stanford women rally to beat Oregon

11 mins ago
Stanford comes out of his funk against the Ducks just in time to stay unbeaten in Pack-12.

Haley Jones scored 18 points and the second-ranked Cardinal rallied to remain unbeaten in the conference with a 66-62 win against Oregon on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

Jones made a lay-up while falling to the ground and added a free throw with 36.4 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 63-60 lead. Stanford (23-3, 14-0) looks forward to his 15th consecutive win.

“We knew we weren’t playing our best basketball, but we were able to get out of it, focus on each other and stay tough,” said Jones, who had 10 points in his final quarter.

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) is shooting in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eugene, Ore, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, against Oregon forward Naira Sabali (1).

(AP Photo / Thomas Boyd)

Te-Hina Paopao had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for Oregon (18-9, 10-5).

Stanford Pac-12 has extended its winning streak against opponents in 29 straight games, including the post-season. The defending national champions have won four in a row against Oregon.

The Cardinals won the team’s 25th overall Pac-12 regular season title with an 87-63 win in Oregon State on Friday.

Hansra led 36-31 with 10 points in the first half. Stanford closed within a point of going into the fourth quarter, but three consecutive 3-pointers, one from Sydney Parish and a pair from Pao Pau, pushed Oregon to a 56-46 lead with 8:08 remaining.

Jones made a pair of lay-ups to pull Stanford to 60-58, before the game had to be tied at 2:15 in Cameron Brink’s Basket 60.

Jones’ fall-down layup and free throw gave the Cardinals a 63-60 lead, but Nyara Sabali pulled Oregon to one point with a pair of free throws. But in the end the ducks fell short.

“We did not give up. I am really proud of our team’s resilience and our determination,” said Stanford coach Tara Vandervir. “We just stayed with it.”

Oregon was assessed as a technical foul prior to the inauguration due to LED lighting malfunctioning in one of the basket stands.

From the start, the ducks went ahead 14-10 after the first quarter in the physical game. Oregon was hit by six turnovers during this time, but held the Cardinals in 2-of-17 shooting from the floor.

The duck increased the lead to 23-13 on the 3-pointer of Paopao. 11-4 gave the Cardinals a 34-31 lead, but Pao Pau also finished the half with 3 more.

Sedona Prince’s lay-up pushed Oregon’s lead to 43-35 in the third quarter and Stanford struggled to close the gap until Agnes Emma-Nopu’s corner 3-pointer 47-46 to take the Cardinals to the final.

“Tonight’s game was fun. The energy was insane. Stanford is a great team, they have a lot of talent, they play very well together,” Prince said. “And we’re learning, we’re still young. We’re continuing to work.”

Big picture

Stanford: Stanford has won 12 straight road games. … Russell Wilson, the older brother of Stanford’s Anna Wilson, and his wife Sierra were at the game. Later, they spoke to Vandervir outside the Stanford locker Room

Oregon: Prince announced on social media on Saturday that he will return to Oregon for another season next year. He will also do his postgraduate degree. … In the senior days for Ducks, Junior Sabley was honored, so he won’t be back in his last season with Ducks.

Rough night

Kelly Graves was in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday night to watch her son start at Gonzaga No. 1. Unable to get a flight that would bring him back to Eugene for a pregam, he drove seven hours.

He joked on Twitter: “If you have my number, call me at any time of the night with jokes, anecdotes, etc .. Stay awake!”

After the game, Graves breaks down, praising his staff for preparing the team and allowing him to be a “father.”

Coming next

Stanford: Washington State Organizer on Thursday.

Oregon: Visit Colorado N Wednesday.

