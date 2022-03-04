Sports

No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters
Written by admin
No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters

No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Haley Jones scored 20 points and led Stanford No. 2 to 14 rebounds in a 57-44 win over Oregon State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday.

Stanford (26-3), who were 16-0 in the conference play in the regular season, have won their 18th game this season and 32 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, including the game after the season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Cardinals improved to 51-6 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament, 19-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Stanford, who swept 23 and 24 points in the regular-season series, 6-0 against Oregon State in the event.

Anna Wilson scored 11 points, and Cameron Brink added 10 points and six rebounds to encourage Stanford.

Oregon State (14-13) was led by Eli Mack and Emily Coding, each with 13 points. Talia von Welhaven added 10.

Beavers shot just 29.6% off the field. Stanford, which held 57 of its last 62 opponents in 41.8% or poor shooting, improved to 45-1 while holding their opponent in less than 40% shooting.

Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) drives the ball while defending Oregon State forward Eli Mack (20) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pack-12 Women's Tournament on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) drives the ball while defending Oregon State forward Eli Mack (20) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pack-12 Women’s Tournament on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo / David Baker)

The Cardinal finished the game by shooting 23 (37.7%) out of 61 from the floor, but was 8 for 18 (44.4%) from the 3-point range.

READ Also  IPL 2021-MI Vs RR- 3 Big Records Can Be Made In Todays Match - IPL 2021, MI vs RR: These 3 big records can be made in today's match, Rohit-Miller are big contenders

Stanford started the game dominating the first quarter, taking a 16-2 lead thanks to a heated hand from across the arc. Although the Cardinals shot only 37.5% (6 of 16) from the floor, they were 4 (57.1%) out of 7 in the 3-point range. Oregon State, meanwhile, lost 1 out of 10 off the field at the opening.

After Lexi Hall’s 3-pointer second started to push Stanford’s lead to 17, the Beavers find their rhythm offensive and use a 13-3 Sport to get to 22-15 in seven. Wilson ended Stanford’s 0-for-7 drought with five quick points, before the Cardinal left the Cardinals with a 27-18 halftime lead from Talia von Welhaven’s half-court drain.

For Katie

Cardinal players donated Stanford soccer shirts over their jerseys in honor of former goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who was found dead on campus, according to school officials. Meyer, 22, was a team captain who saved two key points in a penalty shootout to help Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

Big brother Ras

During the post-season tournament, as he does every year, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes his seat near the Stanford bench and climbs to his feet when his sister, Anna, draws the first bucket of the game from the 3-point range.

Big picture

Oregon State: The Beavers, who finished 11th in Pack 12 with a minus-5.69 turnover margin, had 10 turnovers before Stanford surrendered in the fourth quarter.

Stanford: Colorado scored 14 in the first game of Thursday’s Arizona upset, avoiding the Cardinal’s revenge-minded Wildcats, whom Stanford defeated in the regular season and last season’s solo meeting at the National Championships. The Cardinals have swept Colorado this season.

READ Also  India v England third Test match report and highlights; England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs; IND vs ENG Third Test Highlights: Virat and Company meet for 278, England win Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs, series draw

The next one is coming

Oregon State: With a net ranking of 52, the Beavers expect their post-season to continue at WNIT.

Stanford: Playing in Friday’s semifinal against Colorado.

#Stanford #women #top #Oregon #Pac12 #quarters

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Navratri 2021 ms dhoni worshiped deori mandir befor IPL samrat ashoka was built that | Navratri 2021: Mother's grace is on MS Dhoni, Emperor Ashoka had built it

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment