No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Haley Jones scored 20 points and led Stanford No. 2 to 14 rebounds in a 57-44 win over Oregon State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday.

Stanford (26-3), who were 16-0 in the conference play in the regular season, have won their 18th game this season and 32 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, including the game after the season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Cardinals improved to 51-6 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament, 19-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Stanford, who swept 23 and 24 points in the regular-season series, 6-0 against Oregon State in the event.

Anna Wilson scored 11 points, and Cameron Brink added 10 points and six rebounds to encourage Stanford.

Oregon State (14-13) was led by Eli Mack and Emily Coding, each with 13 points. Talia von Welhaven added 10.

Beavers shot just 29.6% off the field. Stanford, which held 57 of its last 62 opponents in 41.8% or poor shooting, improved to 45-1 while holding their opponent in less than 40% shooting.

The Cardinal finished the game by shooting 23 (37.7%) out of 61 from the floor, but was 8 for 18 (44.4%) from the 3-point range.

Stanford started the game dominating the first quarter, taking a 16-2 lead thanks to a heated hand from across the arc. Although the Cardinals shot only 37.5% (6 of 16) from the floor, they were 4 (57.1%) out of 7 in the 3-point range. Oregon State, meanwhile, lost 1 out of 10 off the field at the opening.

After Lexi Hall’s 3-pointer second started to push Stanford’s lead to 17, the Beavers find their rhythm offensive and use a 13-3 Sport to get to 22-15 in seven. Wilson ended Stanford’s 0-for-7 drought with five quick points, before the Cardinal left the Cardinals with a 27-18 halftime lead from Talia von Welhaven’s half-court drain.

For Katie

Cardinal players donated Stanford soccer shirts over their jerseys in honor of former goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who was found dead on campus, according to school officials. Meyer, 22, was a team captain who saved two key points in a penalty shootout to help Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

Big brother Ras

During the post-season tournament, as he does every year, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes his seat near the Stanford bench and climbs to his feet when his sister, Anna, draws the first bucket of the game from the 3-point range.

Big picture

Oregon State: The Beavers, who finished 11th in Pack 12 with a minus-5.69 turnover margin, had 10 turnovers before Stanford surrendered in the fourth quarter.

Stanford: Colorado scored 14 in the first game of Thursday’s Arizona upset, avoiding the Cardinal’s revenge-minded Wildcats, whom Stanford defeated in the regular season and last season’s solo meeting at the National Championships. The Cardinals have swept Colorado this season.

The next one is coming

Oregon State: With a net ranking of 52, the Beavers expect their post-season to continue at WNIT.

Stanford: Playing in Friday’s semifinal against Colorado.