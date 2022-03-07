No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title



No. 20 Illinois locked up a portion of the Big Ten regular-season title while Coffee Cockburn beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 by 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Fighting Illini’s hopes of a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska knocked out Wisconsin No. 10 early Sunday. Claiming at least part of the Big Ten Championship for the first time since winning in 2004 and ’05, they did not let the opportunity go to waste.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said: “Five years ago, I was wondering if we would ever get out of Wednesday’s game (the Big Ten tournament).” “We weren’t even close. Trent (Frazier) and Dumont (Williams) went out like this, that’s why I do it.”

Illinois (22-8, 15-5) cleared a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge on the way back to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa (22-9, 12-8) missed five of its first six shots but eventually got a 13-0 scoring run. The blast started with Chris Marr’s 3, the first of nine straight shots for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort hit a 3 and then made another jumper in the next possession before Tony Parkins’ lay-up put Iowa ahead 32-19.

Plummer revived Illinois offense with back-to-back 3s, and Illini halved the score to 9-0 when Plummer drove and scored with 4 seconds left to turn it into a 43-37 deficit.

Hawkins hit a 3 to give Illinois a 65-63 lead at 7:03, and they never backed down.

“(Illinois) has got some people who are competitors who are really good players on a really good team,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey. “Brad is fascinated by the work he has done with his crew, not just this year, but several years since he came here.”

Keegan Marr had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, while Parkinson had 17 points and 12 boards. Chris Murray added 13 points.

Carbello had 14 points and six assists on the bench for Illinois.

Reflecting his career in Illinois, senior Frazier is grateful he stuck with the program after two losing seasons as an underclassman.

“To win games and championships, you have to set your culture,” Frazier said. “It hasn’t been set yet (when we arrived). We were still rebuilding and trying to figure things out, but as time went on we were getting people of culture, better players and boys who bought what Coach Underwood wanted. The ups and downs. Has made it worthwhile. “

Big picture

Iowa: Despite missing a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament, the Hawkeyes are still one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine of their last 11 games. In support of the Murray brothers clicking and scoring from the likes of Parkinson and Sandfort, Iowa is a terrific defensive assignment for any team.

Illinois: No one will enter the Indianapolis Big Ten tournament like Illini, who has won three games in a row and will take the number one seed with a 60-6 tiebreaker win over Wisconsin. Badger on February 2nd.

Coming next

Iowa: The Big Ten tournament kicked off on Thursday as a 5-seed.

Illinois: The Big Ten tournament started as a 1-seed on Friday.