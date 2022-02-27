Sports

No. 21 UConn sends Hoyas to school-record 18th loss in row

13 seconds ago
RJ Cole scored 18 points and sent Georgetown to his school-record 18th, 86-77, on Sunday from behind the No. 21 Yukon Ark.

Connecticut (21-7, 12-5 Big East) made 11 of 20 shots on 3-pointers. Seven different huskies have made at least one 3.

Isaiah Howell added 14 points and Tyler Polly and Jordan Hawkins added 11 points each as UConn matched his longest winning streak in five seasons. Adama Sanogo, averaging more than 15 points per game, finished with six after being fouled in 18 minutes.

Georgetown (6-22, 0-17) was undefeated in the conference play. Coach Patrick Ewing, who played for the Hoyas in the 1980s and won a national championship and appeared in all three final fours as a player, has posted just one winning season in his five, led by Alma Mater. His career record is 6-71.

Connecticut forward Tyler Polly (12) shoots Georgetown forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Dante Harris (2) in the first half of the NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Washington.

Connecticut forward Tyler Polly (12) shoots Georgetown forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Dante Harris (2) in the first half of the NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Washington.
(AP Photo / Nick Was)

Dante Harris (23), Aminu Mohammad (17) and Donald Kerry (13) scored for Hoas.

Cole Huskies made his fourth 3 in front of the bench to extend Yukon’s lead to 66-46 with 11:27 remaining, forcing Ewing to time out. Howard made 4 of 6 shots on the transfer 3-pointer.

Yukon led 41-26 at halftime and Georgetown pushed the lead to 81-59 with 2:53 left before the game ended with a late run.

Big picture

Yukon: The Huskies remain in third place – one game ahead of Creighton – with one week to go before the start of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 9. Coach Dan Harley has put the Huskies in great shape for the ongoing NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 2011-12 under former coach Jim Calhoun.

Georgetown: The Hoyas have secured their first last place in the Big East since the league started in the 1979-80 season and now they are breaking both a school record for losses and a conference loss record for a season. Last year’s impossible four-day race to win the title at the Voyage Record Eighth Conference Tournament that seems to go a long way towards cementing Ewing’s job status now seems a thing of the distant past.

Coming next

Yukon: Go to Crayton on Wednesday and finish the regular season at home against Dipple on Saturday.

Georgetown: Travels to Seton Hall on Wednesdays and ends the regular season at Xavier on Saturdays.

