No. 23 Florida rallies, edges Vandy women at SEC tourney



Nina Richards made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left and went ahead with a 14-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt 53-52 on Thursday afternoon in the second round of the 23rd Florida Southeast Conference tournament.

The Gators (21-9) snatched a three-game skid and will now play No. 4 pick Mississippi in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Florida came in fifth in the pick, the highest since 2016. The Gators seem to be heading for a quick exit until the fourth quarter when they turned into a furious rally of 20-8. Their first and only lead came on the first ride on the Records line.

Vanderbilt (14-18) scored the first 12 points of the game and led a 14-second lead in the third quarter to find their second consecutive win in a tournament where they have not won once since 2016.

Sacha Washington missed two free throws with Vanderbilt’s chance to pad the lead with 11.9 seconds left. After Richards’ free throw, Jordin Merritt blocked Vanderbilt guard Iana Moore’s layup. The Gators began the celebration before officials sent them to the bench for review.

Officers added 0.4 to the clock and Florida guard Jeremy Warren got a hand in the inward pass to seal the return of the Gators.

Records finished with 15 points for Florida, and GP Broton added 14.

Brin Alexander led Vanderbilt with 18 points. Moore added 18. After becoming the first triple-double in the history of the program at the Tourni Opener on Wednesday, Jordin Cambridge finished 1st with four points from 11 overs.

Vanderbilt led 18-12 towards the end of the first quarter. Florida tied it only once at 18 by Merritt with 5:44 left in the second quarter, but the Commodores were leading 31-22 at halftime. The Commodores were leading 44-33 after the third quarter.