No. 3 Arizona battles for hard-fought win over Oregon



Kerr Chrissa threw a few ugly bricks at the rim just minutes before her biggest shooting opportunity of the night.

He then made a 25-foot size while the shot clock was ticking, the home 3-pointer splashed and the Arizona Wildcats were on their way to winning their eighth consecutive game.

Benedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Chrissa hit his crucial 3 hits with 1:26 remaining and No. 3 Arizona lost 84-81 to Oregon on Saturday.

Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said: “I’m proud of our boys for hanging out there and winning a close game. “We don’t have much.”

This is an entertaining, high-scoring game featuring 16 lead changes in front of a crowd sold at the McCall Center. Chrysler Long 3 led Arizona 79-76, arguably the biggest roar of the night.

“The kid has faith, he’s got confidence,” Lloyd said.

The Wildcats did not back down, their free throw hit enough to prevent Oregon’s final charge. The Ducks had a chance to tie in their final possession but Will Richardson was called up for the trip as time ran out.

Azoulas added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Tubalis Wildcats, and Christian Koloko has 10 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) has a 15-game winning streak last season. The Wildcats have also snatched a seven-game losing streak against the ducks.

“It was really fun,” Mathurin said. “The crowd was going crazy. It was a really good experience.”

Richardson scored 22 points for Oregon, losing three of four. Quincy Guerrero added 21 points and six 3-pointers. N’Faly Dante had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

That wasn’t enough for the Ducks (17-10, 10-6), who floated to Arizona after losing to Arizona State on Thursday night.

“A couple played badly late,” said coach Dana Altman. “The boys played hard. In the second half, we got a few chances to open up a little gap and couldn’t do it. Just couldn’t do it.”

Arizona took the first lead in the second half when Koloko made the jumper for a 55-54 advantage in the free-throw line. Chrissa added a 3-pointer and Mathurin made a solid layout in the paint by capping a 13-0 run and pushing the lead at 60-54.

Oregon made a great offensive start, taking 13 of 21 shots to take a 32-20 lead in the middle of the first half. Arizona came back 10-0 as shooting excellence continued for both teams.

“They’re a strong opponent,” Lloyd said of Oregon. “They’ve been up and down a bit this year, but we know their ceiling is really high.”

The ducks had a 47-45 lead at halftime and the Wildcats were trailing despite shooting about 71% before the break. Richardson led Oregon with 16 points and Mathurin led Arizona with 11 points.

Gonzaga and Arizona

Lloyd is leading Arizona in his first season in Gonzaga after 20 years as coach Mark Few’s assistant.

When the new AP Top 25 is released on Monday, the two teams are likely to be No. 1 and No. 2 No. 2 Auburn lost 63-62 to Florida on Saturday, making room for Arizona to climb.

After the game Lloyd was asked if he thought it was “weird, good or great” that his current and former teams were in that situation.

“Probably all those things,” Lloyd said with a laugh. “You probably answered your own question. Strange, great, great – I’m proud of those guys, they’ve got a great team. They’re family, and I think they’re happy for us.”

Big picture

Oregon: Not many teams can match Arizona’s offensive pace, but Oregon shows the right trading bucket with the Wildcats. The Ducks are going through a tough time, but they have the talent to challenge anyone when it comes to the Pac-12 tournament. Still, there was no doubt it was a losing opportunity for a team in the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Arizona: The Wildcats have stopped hot shooting in Oregon and won their eighth game. It’s a deep team that can get its offense from many places. Many pundits believe that Mathurin is going to be a very good NBA player and Saturday’s game certainly showed that talent.

Coming next

Oregon: Hosted by UCLA on Thursday night.

Arizona: Thursday night in Utah.