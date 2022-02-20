Sports

No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56
Written by admin
No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56

No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hailey Van Leith scored 20 points to give No. 23 Virginia Tech a 70-56 win over No. 3 Lewisville on Sunday.

After a one-point defeat Thursday in No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 in less than five minutes of the competition and never fell behind against the Hawkeyes (20-7, 12-4).

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Van Leith, a sophomore guard, made 8 of 17 shots and had just one turnover.

Emily Angstler posted her eighth double-double of the season as the senior wing scored 19 points, one point from her season-high, and a season-best 15 rebounds. Kiana Smith added 11 points to the win.

The Hawkeyes (20-7, 12-4) made just 9 of 24 shots in the first half, with no one coming into the final 6:06 – and it was both the Cardinals’ top two post players, Olivia Kochran and Liz Dixon, who both committed two fouls.

Louisville head coach Jeff Wallace is arguing with a game official in the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against the Virginia Tech on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Louisville, CA.

Louisville head coach Jeff Wallace is arguing with a game official in the first half of the NCAA College basketball game against the Virginia Tech on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Louisville, CA.
(AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley)

Lewisville will extend their lead to 62-38 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Elizabeth Kettley led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Ayesha Shepard was placed on just eight points for the Virginia Tech. However, the fifth-year guard is still the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer. He now has 1,792 points, surpassing Renee Dennis’ 1,791 in 1983-1987.

READ Also  Wasim Jaffer responds to Kevin Pietersen IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3: Kevin Pietersen's prediction about Team India, Wasim Jaffer became a troll, fans happy

Big picture

Virginia Tech: After shooting a season-best 58.1% in Thursday’s 49-point win at Syracuse, the Hokira fought hard in Louisville. The Lewisville defense held the Hokies to 39.5% on Sunday – including 4-of-17 3-point shooting – on Sunday, and Virginia Tech also had 14 turnovers.

LOUISVILLE: With the win, the Cardinals finished the home part of their regular-season schedule unbeaten. This is the first time they have played at the KFC Yam Center since 2010.

Coming next

Virginia Tech hosts Miami on Thursday.

Lewisville traveled to Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.

#Louisville #cruises #Virginia #Tech

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Torreira doesn’t want Atletico Madrid exit

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment