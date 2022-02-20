No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56



Hailey Van Leith scored 20 points to give No. 23 Virginia Tech a 70-56 win over No. 3 Lewisville on Sunday.

After a one-point defeat Thursday in No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 in less than five minutes of the competition and never fell behind against the Hawkeyes (20-7, 12-4).

Van Leith, a sophomore guard, made 8 of 17 shots and had just one turnover.

Emily Angstler posted her eighth double-double of the season as the senior wing scored 19 points, one point from her season-high, and a season-best 15 rebounds. Kiana Smith added 11 points to the win.

The Hawkeyes (20-7, 12-4) made just 9 of 24 shots in the first half, with no one coming into the final 6:06 – and it was both the Cardinals’ top two post players, Olivia Kochran and Liz Dixon, who both committed two fouls.

Lewisville will extend their lead to 62-38 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Elizabeth Kettley led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Ayesha Shepard was placed on just eight points for the Virginia Tech. However, the fifth-year guard is still the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer. He now has 1,792 points, surpassing Renee Dennis’ 1,791 in 1983-1987.

Big picture

Virginia Tech: After shooting a season-best 58.1% in Thursday’s 49-point win at Syracuse, the Hokira fought hard in Louisville. The Lewisville defense held the Hokies to 39.5% on Sunday – including 4-of-17 3-point shooting – on Sunday, and Virginia Tech also had 14 turnovers.

LOUISVILLE: With the win, the Cardinals finished the home part of their regular-season schedule unbeaten. This is the first time they have played at the KFC Yam Center since 2010.

Coming next

Virginia Tech hosts Miami on Thursday.

Lewisville traveled to Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.