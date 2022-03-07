Sports

No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title
Written by admin
No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Third-ranked North Carolina State ended the chase for the third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in a row on Sunday, ending Miami’s 60-47 win with a crash-filled run.

Alyssa Cunan had 17 points and eight rebounds, although she was ruled out of the game in the second half due to a left-ankle injury for top-seeded Wolfpack (29-3).

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

NC State shot only 35% but took control of Miami’s offense with a 17-4 run, which did nothing, an explosion that extended the third quarter to 54-33 with Diamond Johnson’s three-point eight-point lead at 54-33 and the fourth starting. Please.

NC State kept that gap to double figures for the rest of the way, not allowing Miami to repeat its impending quarter-final win against No. 4 Lewisville.

Miami guard Moulena Johnson Sidi Baba (1) and North Carolina State Center Elisa Kunane (33) during the first half of the NCAA College Basketball Championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Tournament on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC.

Miami guard Moulena Johnson Sidi Baba (1) and North Carolina State Center Elisa Kunane (33) during the first half of the NCAA College Basketball Championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tournament on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC.
(AP Photo / Gary Broom)

Wolfpack has not won an ACC tournament title since 1991, before the three-year reign. Wes Moore’s club is the latest milestone for an experienced team with the desire to run deep in the NCAA Tournament, winning its first ACC regular-season championship since 1990.

When the Wolfpack appeared in the expected final, the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (20-12) had a weekend surprise. They were looking to become the all-time low-scoring team to win the ACC tournament or win four games in four days for the title, a run that had already included a wild rally from 15 in the final 5:44 to beat the Cardinals. And the 20th win against Notre Dame in the semifinals.

READ Also  jadeja-funny-answer-to-media-after-beating-scotland-in-super-12-for-race-to-semifinal-afghanistan-beat-new-zealand-points-table-t20-world-cup-2021 - 'Then pack the bag and go home,' Ravindra Jadeja gave a funny answer to the media's question; India's fate depends on Afghanistan's victory

But Miami’s offense struggled all day, with Hurricane only firing 32% from the 3-point range and 19 for 3. This included a 7-minute scoreless drought in the third quarter as the Wolfpack began to move.

Kelsey scored 24 points, led by Marshall Hurricanes, but no other player reached double figures.

#State #women #top #Miami #3rd #straight #ACC #title

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Tyson Fury backs Ukrainian boxers who joined fight: 'Keep fighting boys, never surrender'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment