No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title



Third-ranked North Carolina State ended the chase for the third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in a row on Sunday, ending Miami’s 60-47 win with a crash-filled run.

Alyssa Cunan had 17 points and eight rebounds, although she was ruled out of the game in the second half due to a left-ankle injury for top-seeded Wolfpack (29-3).

NC State shot only 35% but took control of Miami’s offense with a 17-4 run, which did nothing, an explosion that extended the third quarter to 54-33 with Diamond Johnson’s three-point eight-point lead at 54-33 and the fourth starting. Please.

NC State kept that gap to double figures for the rest of the way, not allowing Miami to repeat its impending quarter-final win against No. 4 Lewisville.

Wolfpack has not won an ACC tournament title since 1991, before the three-year reign. Wes Moore’s club is the latest milestone for an experienced team with the desire to run deep in the NCAA Tournament, winning its first ACC regular-season championship since 1990.

When the Wolfpack appeared in the expected final, the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (20-12) had a weekend surprise. They were looking to become the all-time low-scoring team to win the ACC tournament or win four games in four days for the title, a run that had already included a wild rally from 15 in the final 5:44 to beat the Cardinals. And the 20th win against Notre Dame in the semifinals.

But Miami’s offense struggled all day, with Hurricane only firing 32% from the 3-point range and 19 for 3. This included a 7-minute scoreless drought in the third quarter as the Wolfpack began to move.

Kelsey scored 24 points, led by Marshall Hurricanes, but no other player reached double figures.